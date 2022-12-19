Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local hospitals activated emergency preparations for potentially dangerous winter storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local hospitals are activating emergency preparedness plans as the Tri-State heads into this potentially dangerous weekend storm. Emergency rooms already stretched thin this season of illness are now stepping it up and preparing to care for even more patients as the winter weather sets in. “It’s really...
WKRC
Pandemic of loneliness: How isolation, quarantine impacts teens' mental health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It may now be one of the biggest health concerns as people try and recover from this COVID-19 pandemic. Many young adults say they still feel lonely after being cut off from friends and activities for so long. It is not something many young people are willing...
WKRC
DEA: More fentanyl seized in 2022 than 2021
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that they have seized over 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The DEA said in a release they have confiscated over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, prescription pills, more than double the number of pills confiscated in 2021. Over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized this calendar year, as well.
WKRC
Emergency responders prepared for winter storm
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Road crews, law enforcement, utilities, emergency medical personnel -- thousands of people working across the Tri-State to prepare for the impact of storm and respond to what it may bring. “So, these are direct police chiefs, fire chiefs, representatives from our public works agencies,” said...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WKRC
CVG airlines, airport officials prepare as travelers scramble ahead of storm
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – Christina Moore flew to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Florida Wednesday morning to meet her cousin April Howard to fly back to Florida with her for Christmas. Given the scene she encountered in on her way out in Orlando, she feels lucky to have...
WKRC
Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
WKRC
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
WKRC
Colerain Township turns churches, libraries, Northgate Mall into warming centers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, Vineyard Northwest Church, Groesbeck Public Library, and North Central Library will be open as warming centers...
WKRC
What to have in your emergency kit if you're trapped in the cold weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter weather and holiday travel are expected to collide, and road crews want you to be ready. One thing you can do is have an emergency kit in your car. Filling it can be as easy as looking through your house and garage. What is on AAA’s...
WKRC
I-71 reopens near Lebanon following police pursuit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 that was temporarily shut down due to a police incident has reopened. The highway was closed in both directions near Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. Police say there was a person driving recklessly northbound on I-71. Police say they tried to pull the car...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
WKRC
One of two women shot in Westwood arrested, accused of shooting partner, self
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One of two women shot in Westwood was arrested and charged with pulling the trigger. Keylayah Hazelray was charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her partner in the knee. Police were called to an address on Cora Avenue Sunday where they found the...
WKRC
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
WKRC
Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WKRC
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
WKRC
Metro offers free rides for a day during winter storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro announced that it is not going to collect fare for bus rides during the winter storm. Metro says it is offering free rides for a day because of the winter storm and extreme temperatures. Riders can ride for free starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through...
WKRC
Medpace to invest $150M in Madisonville HQ, add more than 1k jobs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Medpace announced a massive expansion effort in Cincinnati that includes 1,500 new jobs and another supersized addition to its global headquarters in Madisonville. The clinical contract research company pledged to add 1,500 jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years....
WKRC
Fort Washington Way closed after truck catches fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fort Washington Way is closed southbound after a semi-truck caught on fire. It happened before 3 a.m. under the overpass at Second Street. No injuries were reported. Several fire crews responded to the crash. Police said Fort Washington Way could be closed for hours.
