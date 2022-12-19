ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

DEA: More fentanyl seized in 2022 than 2021

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that they have seized over 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The DEA said in a release they have confiscated over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, prescription pills, more than double the number of pills confiscated in 2021. Over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized this calendar year, as well.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Emergency responders prepared for winter storm

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Road crews, law enforcement, utilities, emergency medical personnel -- thousands of people working across the Tri-State to prepare for the impact of storm and respond to what it may bring. “So, these are direct police chiefs, fire chiefs, representatives from our public works agencies,” said...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

I-71 reopens near Lebanon following police pursuit

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 that was temporarily shut down due to a police incident has reopened. The highway was closed in both directions near Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. Police say there was a person driving recklessly northbound on I-71. Police say they tried to pull the car...
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
WKRC

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Metro offers free rides for a day during winter storm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro announced that it is not going to collect fare for bus rides during the winter storm. Metro says it is offering free rides for a day because of the winter storm and extreme temperatures. Riders can ride for free starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Medpace to invest $150M in Madisonville HQ, add more than 1k jobs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Medpace announced a massive expansion effort in Cincinnati that includes 1,500 new jobs and another supersized addition to its global headquarters in Madisonville. The clinical contract research company pledged to add 1,500 jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fort Washington Way closed after truck catches fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fort Washington Way is closed southbound after a semi-truck caught on fire. It happened before 3 a.m. under the overpass at Second Street. No injuries were reported. Several fire crews responded to the crash. Police said Fort Washington Way could be closed for hours.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy