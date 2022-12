East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Tuesday, December 27. East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch. Date: Tuesday, December 27. Game Time: 6:45 ET.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO