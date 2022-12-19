Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
KOMU
Parson appoints Vivek Malek as Missouri's next state treasurer
JEFFERSON CITY - Vivek Malek has been named the next state treasurer of Missouri, marking the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office. The announcement comes after Gov. Mike Parson's press conference Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol. Malek, 45, is a practicing attorney and owner...
kcur.org
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri
If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage. In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman. Sander's bill would have that language...
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
KOMU
Missouri receives first payments from opioid settlement
JEFFERSON CITY - The state of Missouri has received the first payments from an opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other distributors, the Attorney General's office announced Thursday. The payments total $35 million and will be directed toward helping victims and funding treatment and abatement programs, according to a...
KTTS
Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order in response to dangerously cold temperatures and snow expected in Missouri this week. The order activates the Missouri National Guard and the state’s emergency operation plan. The governor says it ensures that response teams and resources are available if they are needed. All of Missouri, except for the southeast part of the state, is under a wind chill watch Wednesday night through Saturday morning with wind chills as low as 40 below zero. Two to six inches of snow is expected statewide beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday night with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 22nd, 2022
(Statewide) -- A winter storm expected to make its way across the Midwest, including Missouri, could leave some airline passengers not so merry and bright. Airlines are changing and canceling thousands of flights already, and some passengers might get stranded at airports in Missouri and elsewhere over the holiday time. Extreme cold, snow and gusty winds have grounded some commercial planes. If you are flying, check your flight schedule before leaving for the airport.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southeast Missouri State University to receive $10 million, other state universities receive up to $70 million
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
flatlandkc.org
Broadband Expansion is About to Boom, But Citizens Need to Speak Up
Missouri has seen millions of dollars in funding for broadband expansion projects in the past. But this year, the Show Me State has already been awarded several hundred million dollars for broadband expansion, and it’s slated to receive even more. BJ Tanksley, the director of the Missouri Office of...
KOMU
Schmitt files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr-Gas
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has filed a lawsuit against Cooper County propane gas supplier Gygr-Gas, the office announced Thursday. The lawsuit alleges Gygr-Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months, failed to notify customers that it would stop making propane deliveries and failed to refund customers prepayments for the propane.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
talkbusiness.net
Stone Bank sells to Missouri family
Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
Missourinet
Prosocial behavior program is showing positive results in Missouri schools
A better classroom climate. Higher student performance. A reduction in teacher stress. Harmonious relationships. Collaborating effectively. Engaging in active learning experiences. Those are the goals of a University of Missouri research project currently in 25 Missouri public school districts. The way that the effort works is it teaches fifth grade...
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force Base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl. The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the...
Comments / 0