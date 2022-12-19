(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order in response to dangerously cold temperatures and snow expected in Missouri this week. The order activates the Missouri National Guard and the state’s emergency operation plan. The governor says it ensures that response teams and resources are available if they are needed. All of Missouri, except for the southeast part of the state, is under a wind chill watch Wednesday night through Saturday morning with wind chills as low as 40 below zero. Two to six inches of snow is expected statewide beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday night with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow.

