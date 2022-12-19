Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Related
De León ‘recall hub’ at Zamora Bros. seen as grassroots model for signature collection
Raquel Zamora said she will set up a Kevin de León “recall hub” at her family’s restaurant in Boyle Heights, but stopped short of announcing that she will run again for the City Council District 14 seat. “I’m very much committed to help in the efforts...
Robert Vargas Square to be unveiled Friday
The intersection of 1st and State streets will soon bear the name of Robert Vargas, a Boyle Heights artist well-known for his murals across the city. At a naming ceremony for the intersection, which will take place Friday at 10:00 am at 1860 E. First St., an official city plaque reading “Robert Vargas Square – Artist Angeleno” will be unveiled. Television and radio host Gigi Graciette is set to host the event, which will feature various guest speakers including Vargas’ family members.
LAUSD board swears in new member Rocío Rivas: ‘We have to invest in our children’
Topline: The Los Angeles Unified school board’s newest member, Rocío Rivas, took the oath of office on Tuesday, kicking off a four-year term representing parts of Central and East L.A. as the board member for District 2. What the new board member said: “We say we love [our...
Kevin de León fights with an activist at Lincoln Park tree lighting
Kevin de León was involved in a fight with an activist at a toy giveaway and tree-lighting ceremony in Lincoln Heights Friday night that was partially caught on video. The embattled council member said in a statement that he was assaulted. Activists told the Los Angeles Times that de León started the fight.
Boyle Heights has a special Santa, and he came early this year
As young eyes glistened at hundreds of free toys at the Boyle Heights City Hall, one smile shined just as bright from under a long, white beard. For this holly jolly Santa Claus, this weekend was a special chance to give back. “Santa loves coming here every year because Boyle...
‘Noche de las Memorias,’ an evening of prayer, song and testimony
Hundreds of candles shimmered throughout the night on Thursday as The Wall Las Memorias (TWLM) held its annual “Noche de las Memorias” vigil at Lincoln Park. The event, now in its 29th year, is one of the city’s longest-running commemorations of World AIDS Day. The internationally recognized day of mourning is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic and remembering the lives of those who have passed from the disease over the years.
Pedestrian killed after possible vehicle collision near 4th and Gless
A pedestrian was fatally injured Monday in what is being investigated as a possible vehicle collision in Boyle Heights. Firefighters responded to a 4:40 am report of the incident on the 400 block of S. Gless Street, according to an LAPD spokesperson. According to the report, the body of the...
Recall against Kevin de León approved; campaign cleared to collect signatures
The Los Angeles city clerk approved a petition to recall Kevin de León Tuesday, clearing an important hurdle for the citizen-led effort to remove the embattled councilmember from office. Next step: petitioners must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th Council District by March 31, in order...
Noche de las Memorias commemorates World AIDS Day
One of Los Angeles’ longest-running, continuous commemorations of World Aids Day will again take place Thursday at The Wall/Las Memorias’ Aids Monument in Lincoln Heights.
ANALYSIS: A look back at former LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s tumultuous 4 years
On Saturday, Robert Luna was sworn in as Los Angeles County Sheriff, ending the tenure of outgoing Sheriff Alex Villanueva. It’s hard to remember now, but there was a lot of hope surrounding Villanueva’s election four years ago. He was a Spanish-speaking Democrat who promised to be a progressive reformer at an agency with a lot of problems.
Morning shooting on State St. leaves one man dead
A man who was fatally shot Friday morning on State St. near Sheridan St. has been identified as 43-year-old Boyle Heights resident David Andrew Torralba. Police said the shooting took place at around 9:50 am on Dec.2. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the victim was on foot on the 800...
New LA Sheriff says he thinks deputies are ready for a stabilizer. Union says it’ll ‘wait and see’
Robert Luna took office at noon Monday as Los Angeles County’s new sheriff, succeeding Alex Villanueva as the 34th person to lead the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. In a conversation with LAist over the weekend, he expressed confidence that the rank-and-file will accept him, even though he’s an outsider.
Boyle Heights Beat
Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
561
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT
Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.https://boyleheightsbeat.com/
Comments / 0