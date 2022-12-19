The intersection of 1st and State streets will soon bear the name of Robert Vargas, a Boyle Heights artist well-known for his murals across the city. At a naming ceremony for the intersection, which will take place Friday at 10:00 am at 1860 E. First St., an official city plaque reading “Robert Vargas Square – Artist Angeleno” will be unveiled. Television and radio host Gigi Graciette is set to host the event, which will feature various guest speakers including Vargas’ family members.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO