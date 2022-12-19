ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boyle Heights Beat

Robert Vargas Square to be unveiled Friday

The intersection of 1st and State streets will soon bear the name of Robert Vargas, a Boyle Heights artist well-known for his murals across the city. At a naming ceremony for the intersection, which will take place Friday at 10:00 am at 1860 E. First St., an official city plaque reading “Robert Vargas Square – Artist Angeleno” will be unveiled. Television and radio host Gigi Graciette is set to host the event, which will feature various guest speakers including Vargas’ family members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

‘Noche de las Memorias,’ an evening of prayer, song and testimony

Hundreds of candles shimmered throughout the night on Thursday as The Wall Las Memorias (TWLM) held its annual “Noche de las Memorias” vigil at Lincoln Park. The event, now in its 29th year, is one of the city’s longest-running commemorations of World AIDS Day. The internationally recognized day of mourning is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic and remembering the lives of those who have passed from the disease over the years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
561
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy