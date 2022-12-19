Tavern on the Hill reopens after devastating August fire

Read full article on original website
Section of Riverdale Shops closed, West Springfield police cruiser damaged
West Springfield police have closed off a section of the Riverdale Shops Thursday afternoon.
Person Reportedly Trapped Inside Burning Brimfield Home (DEVELOPING)
Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at a Central Massachusetts home where a person was reportedly trapped inside, unconfirmed reports said. The fire broke out at 26 Third Street in Brimfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a Tweet from Quiet Corner Alerts. The fire was...
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
Fire in Ludlow Thursday night
The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire at 27 Rogers Ave. Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 22
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, The Wistariahurst Museum’s winter survival kits in the pop-up shop are on sale for $20. The shop also has men’s crew neck Irish sweaters in green and navy. The shop is open Monday-Friday 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. In...
WNYT
North Adams family escapes apartment fire
A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
westernmassnews.com
Three-alarm Brimfield house fire leaves one person dead, another displaced
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is dead and other person is displaced from a three-alarm house fire that took place on 3rd Street in Brimfield Thursday evening. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, crews could be seen working on scene. According to fire officials, the house is a...
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
One lane of traffic closed on Westfield Street in West Springfield after crash
The westbound lanes on Westfield Street in West Springfield has been reduced to one lane of traffic following a car crash.
House a total loss after fire on Liquori Drive in Feeding Hills
The Agawam Fire Department has put out a house fire on 38 Liquori Drive in Feeding Hills on Tuesday.
Single family residence sells for $230,000 in East Longmeadow
Maryann Spillane and Dennis Spillane bought the property at 208 Westwood Avenue, East Longmeadow, from Agnes M Est Dion on Dec. 1, 2022, for $230,000 which works out to $159 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 28,693 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
westernmassnews.com
Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
Tickets available for Westfield International Air Show parking and VIP
The Westfield International Air Show announced parking passes and VIP tickets available for the 2023 event at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Single family residence sells for $311,950 in Westfield
Joseph Thresher bought the property at 6 Apple Orchard Heights, Westfield, from Matthew T Howard on Nov. 30, 2022. The $311,950 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 16,408-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 189 closed following accident in Granville
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Granby Road, also referred to as Route 189, is closed as a result of a motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening. According to the Granville Police Department, the road is closed from Water Street to Silver Street. There has been no word on the...
communityadvocate.com
Cold Harbor plans brewery, restaurant to open this spring
WESTBOROUGH – Something is brewing at 66 Otis St., yards away from Turnpike Road. The walls and roof have been installed at the site that will be the home of Cold Harbor Brewery come this spring. “It’s a phenomenal location,” said William Oliveira, managing partner for Cold Harbor. “We...
westernmassnews.com
Crews working to repair Greenfield water main break
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - DPW crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenfield. The city said that the break, which is in the area of 29 Franklin Street, is impacting water service from Main Street to Park Street. People are being asked to avoid the area while...
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured on Piper Road in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has been sent to the hospital after being struck by a car on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue in West Springfield Tuesday evening. Police on scene told Western Mass News that the female pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Neighbors...
