ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Tavern on the Hill reopens after devastating August fire

By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, The Wistariahurst Museum’s winter survival kits in the pop-up shop are on sale for $20. The shop also has men’s crew neck Irish sweaters in green and navy. The shop is open Monday-Friday 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

North Adams family escapes apartment fire

A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Three-alarm Brimfield house fire leaves one person dead, another displaced

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is dead and other person is displaced from a three-alarm house fire that took place on 3rd Street in Brimfield Thursday evening. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, crews could be seen working on scene. According to fire officials, the house is a...
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $311,950 in Westfield

Joseph Thresher bought the property at 6 Apple Orchard Heights, Westfield, from Matthew T Howard on Nov. 30, 2022. The $311,950 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 16,408-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 189 closed following accident in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Granby Road, also referred to as Route 189, is closed as a result of a motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening. According to the Granville Police Department, the road is closed from Water Street to Silver Street. There has been no word on the...
GRANVILLE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Cold Harbor plans brewery, restaurant to open this spring

WESTBOROUGH – Something is brewing at 66 Otis St., yards away from Turnpike Road. The walls and roof have been installed at the site that will be the home of Cold Harbor Brewery come this spring. “It’s a phenomenal location,” said William Oliveira, managing partner for Cold Harbor. “We...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews working to repair Greenfield water main break

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - DPW crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenfield. The city said that the break, which is in the area of 29 Franklin Street, is impacting water service from Main Street to Park Street. People are being asked to avoid the area while...
GREENFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy