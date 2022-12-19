ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

yourerie

Erie bakeries busy for the holiday season

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Jo Anna Connell Gingerbread houses

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Grady's Decision is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Golden Apple: Brooke Brundage -- Corry Primary School

CORRY, PA
YourErie

Local restaurant spreading holiday cheer to select decorated homes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents who have put up Christmas lights this holiday season might get a little extra treat from a local restaurant. New York Lunch on East Avenue is supplying gift certificates to several homes to thank them for their holiday lights. New York Lunch East Avenue is located at 922 East Ave. in Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend

The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Erie

If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie teen to serve time in state prison for shooting at vehicle

ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road

The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Townships Prepare for Snow and Ice

As residents prepare for snow and ice, townships are doing their part to get ahead of the game and clear the roads. We checked in with several townships around Erie County to hear their plan of action for this storm. When snow falls, Millcreek Township has seventeen plow routes that...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Non-Profit Speaks Out Over Loss of Erie County Funding

Under one of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' 11 budget vetoes, MECA Inc. is set to lose $30,000 in gaming funds. The non-profit runs the Joy Senior Center, and also provides services to people with physical and mental disabilities. "We never turn anybody away, anytime," said Eaton. "We take care...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project

City of Erie officials are looking for input from community members about improvements for the East Bayfront project. The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie has announced a plan to design a new greenway and trail in the East Bayfront neighborhood. The project is funded by a state program and American Rescue Plan (ARP) […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Child, 9, dies in early morning car accident in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident. The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Two other people were also injured in that crash and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Flight cancellations shaking holiday travel plans | Morning in America

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Inland Forecast

ERIE, PA

