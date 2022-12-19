Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste is just an ordinary guy who works hard every day to make things better for others. Batiste certainly has his hands full this December. In addition to co-chairing the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell and advocating for a plethora of civic and social issues, Batiste is gathering donations and recruiting volunteers for his annual toy give-away on Christmas Eve as well as a homeless outreach on Christmas Day. “Helping those who are in need is in my heart. I can’t let these holidays pass without showing the less fortunate that they too are loved,” said Batiste.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO