ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in alleged Los Angeles nightclub assault

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRZLU_0jo9uYo600

LOS ANGELES — Former NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault at a nightclub earlier in December.

Former New England Patriots linebacker McGinest visited the West Hollywood sheriff’s station Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release obtained by KTLA. He went there to provide a statement on the incident that occurred on Dec. 9 in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

McGinest was arrested at the end of the interview at around 7 a.m., LASD said, according to WFXT. His bail has been set at $30,000.

McGinest played football for the University of Southern California before he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 1994 NFL Draft, according to KTLA. He played with the NFL for over 15 seasons, won three Super Bowls with New England and played in two Pro Bowls as well. McGinest finished his career with the Cleveland Browns.

According to WFXT, McGinest is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015

BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Dogington Post

2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles

Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The LAPD Spends Millions on Spy Tech. Here’s What They’re Buying

Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 suspects get away after Hollywood high-speed pursuit

Two suspects managed to evade police after a pursuit through Hollywood and on the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon. It is unclear where the chase began, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood gang unit was pursuing the driver for apparently having a gun, officials said. A passenger was also in the vehicle. The driver the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
CBS LA

Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy