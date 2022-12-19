High-risk missing adult last seen in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A high-risk adult was reported missing in Columbus Monday.

Leonard Petty, 84, was last seen on the east side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. They said he may be driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate number HEZ6268.

Petty is a 5’4″ Black man with grey hair and brown eyes who weighs about 180 pounds. He wears large wire-rimmed glasses.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-2358.

