High-risk missing adult last seen in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A high-risk adult was reported missing in Columbus Monday.
Leonard Petty, 84, was last seen on the east side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. They said he may be driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate number HEZ6268.
Petty is a 5’4″ Black man with grey hair and brown eyes who weighs about 180 pounds. He wears large wire-rimmed glasses.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-2358.
