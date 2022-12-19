Getting Answers: youth racial disparities remain high in Mass. court system

I would suggest you look at the cases and see what happenes that causes black kids to get arrested more than white kids. It's not race I assure you, it's more to totality of the situation. It is pretty easy to talk yourself into getting arrested when you actions have brought the police in the first place.
POC make up 52% of the jailbirds. Yet they make up 31% of the population. This is due to the, I can do what I want attitude. I hate to say this, as I have many friends but, They don't go back to court, give the police lip, but DEMAND respect from everyone. Everyone needs to be taught respect is earned, not given freely. Also am tired of the race card being played. We are all made of the same. Its how you were raised, and how you act. Doesn't matter the color of your skin.
As I see it the juvenile justice system provides no justice. Society has been treating children as little adults with very little options to defend what they were not asked to endure. In most cases lack of structure, supervision and communication to the child is lacking. We as a society talk at the youth and expect this model behavior from them when our behavior is just above legal.
Comments / 12