Getting Answers: youth racial disparities remain high in Mass. court system

On Monday at the Worcester County, Massachusetts Court House a grand jury indicted Keith Jones, 32, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Jones is charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm not at home or work, and possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO