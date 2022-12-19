ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
TENNESSEE STATE
A look at the weather if you are traveling south

Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you're planning to travel south here is a look at what you can expect from the weather this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Mountain Home should expect lows down to 12 degrees and highs up to the low 40's this weekend. There is a 50% chance of snow on Friday, it should be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Here's what to expect for traveling through Oregon this weekend

Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you are planning to head to Oregon this weekend here is a look at what the road and weather conditions are looking like for your travel. According to the national weather service as you cross the border into Oregon from Idaho plan on snow there is a 60%-70% chance starting Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Friday and throughout the weekend with highs and lows in the 20's on Friday. Saturday night is the next chance for precipitation with a 60% chance in Ontario though the high will be closer to 32 degrees and the low being in the upper 20's so, there is a chance for freezing rain or a rain snow mix. Sunday should be mostly dry with a 20% chance for rain during the day. the high will get into the mid to upper 30's range and the low will be in the upper 20's to low 30's. Monday's high will be in the upper 30's with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon into the evening with a possibility for freezing rain over nigh.
OREGON STATE
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
OREGON STATE
Bitter cold to warmer than normal

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The weather pattern is about to turn hyperactive and difficult to predict. That's because the models are changing from one day to the next. One thing for sure, it's going to get very cold on Thursday, then temperatures will swing wildly as surges of Pacific moisture rush toward Idaho driven by a fast moving storm track. Here's my best shot at what could happen in the days to come.
IDAHO STATE
Opinion: The Idaho National Laboratory’s nuclear legacy

I was born just a few miles away from the National Reactor Testing Station the same year it proved we could use atomic power to generate electricity. In 1951, Walter Zinn and his team were able to power four light bulbs using a nuclear reactor. Today, Idaho National Laboratory continues to lead the way in driving innovation across the industry.
IDAHO STATE

