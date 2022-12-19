Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Post Register
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
Post Register
A look at the weather if you are traveling south
Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you're planning to travel south here is a look at what you can expect from the weather this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Mountain Home should expect lows down to 12 degrees and highs up to the low 40's this weekend. There is a 50% chance of snow on Friday, it should be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
Post Register
Here's what to expect for traveling through Oregon this weekend
Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you are planning to head to Oregon this weekend here is a look at what the road and weather conditions are looking like for your travel. According to the national weather service as you cross the border into Oregon from Idaho plan on snow there is a 60%-70% chance starting Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Friday and throughout the weekend with highs and lows in the 20's on Friday. Saturday night is the next chance for precipitation with a 60% chance in Ontario though the high will be closer to 32 degrees and the low being in the upper 20's so, there is a chance for freezing rain or a rain snow mix. Sunday should be mostly dry with a 20% chance for rain during the day. the high will get into the mid to upper 30's range and the low will be in the upper 20's to low 30's. Monday's high will be in the upper 30's with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon into the evening with a possibility for freezing rain over nigh.
Post Register
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
Post Register
Bitter cold, freezing rain to bring icy conditions to western Washington Friday
SEATTLE — Winds from British Columbia brought bitter-cold air and winter weather to western Washington this week. Thursday will be the peak of the cold snap, but before things warm up, a rare ice event is expected to hit the region late Thursday into Friday morning. The frigid temperatures...
Post Register
Bitter cold to warmer than normal
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The weather pattern is about to turn hyperactive and difficult to predict. That's because the models are changing from one day to the next. One thing for sure, it's going to get very cold on Thursday, then temperatures will swing wildly as surges of Pacific moisture rush toward Idaho driven by a fast moving storm track. Here's my best shot at what could happen in the days to come.
Post Register
Opinion: The Idaho National Laboratory’s nuclear legacy
I was born just a few miles away from the National Reactor Testing Station the same year it proved we could use atomic power to generate electricity. In 1951, Walter Zinn and his team were able to power four light bulbs using a nuclear reactor. Today, Idaho National Laboratory continues to lead the way in driving innovation across the industry.
