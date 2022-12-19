Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you are planning to head to Oregon this weekend here is a look at what the road and weather conditions are looking like for your travel. According to the national weather service as you cross the border into Oregon from Idaho plan on snow there is a 60%-70% chance starting Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Friday and throughout the weekend with highs and lows in the 20's on Friday. Saturday night is the next chance for precipitation with a 60% chance in Ontario though the high will be closer to 32 degrees and the low being in the upper 20's so, there is a chance for freezing rain or a rain snow mix. Sunday should be mostly dry with a 20% chance for rain during the day. the high will get into the mid to upper 30's range and the low will be in the upper 20's to low 30's. Monday's high will be in the upper 30's with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon into the evening with a possibility for freezing rain over nigh.

