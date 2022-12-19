Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
Related
NHL
Foligno's Third-Period Tally Lifts Bruins Over Jets
BOSTON - 'Tis the season of giving after all. And the Hockey Heavens made sure to reward the best team in the National Hockey League on Thursday night. With the Bruins down by a pair of goals and struggling to break through against the Winnipeg Jets, the Black & Gold were buoyed by a bounce straight from the North Pole.
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, set to lead U.S. at World Juniors
Defenseman trying to become first of three siblings to win tournament. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we feature United States captain, and New Jersey Devils defenseman prospect Luke Hughes. Luke Hughes has one last...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Oilers host the Canucks at Rogers Place on Friday night before the holiday break begins. The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Friday night before the holiday break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630...
NHL
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
NHL
Morrissey enters Norris conversation during stellar season with Jets
Defenseman has NHL career highs in points, assists after pep talk from new coach. Josh Morrissey has a new nickname this season, one that speaks to just how well the Winnipeg Jets defenseman has played: "Norrissey." It's hard not that think it's accurate with the season the 27-year-old is having.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Utility Man After Short Run In Houston To Add Depth
The Red Sox added a depth piece Wednesday
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR'
What was said at the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Kings. "It's a huge game. We talked in our meeting, it's the biggest game of the year for us right now. They're a good team, especially their top two lines. They've got really good top two lines, a lot of skilled forwards. We've got a big job ahead of us tonight and we've got to come out flying."
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'BATTLED 'TIL THE END'
"We battled 'til the end. Two quick goals early in the third and then after, we got two quick ones at the end. Obviously on the road, it's huge for us to get a point. Would have liked to get two points, obviously." ON BATTLING POINT FROM 3-1 DEFICIT:. "It...
NHL
Jets build lead, but can't hold off Bruins in Boston
"That's the best team in the league right now and we battled them right until the end." No team has been able to beat the Boston Bruins in regulation on home ice this season, and while the Winnipeg Jets built an early lead, they succumbed to one of the National Hockey League's highest-scoring third periods teams to fall 3-2.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Wild
The San Jose Sharks take on the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center in San Jose. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Matt Benning played in his 400th NHL game and Matt Nieto played in his 600th NHL game on December...
NHL
'TRYING TO CATCH THESE GUYS'
That's how narrow the margin is between second and fifth in the mighty Pacific, which is once again shaping up to be a dogfight. With the upcoming Christmas break signalling the unofficial halfway point of the season, Head Coach Darryl Sutter and the Flames have made their intentions clear. So, here, at the midway point of a crucial California road swing, their goal of being in a playoff spot before Santa slumps down the chimney is very much in reach.
Yardbarker
The case for the NHL to use pond hockey 'rules' in overtime
Tradition went out the window long ago: it’s time for the NHL to institute pond hockey in overtime. That’s right. No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. Just drop the puck and let the best players in the world take over. Now, I...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
Recap: Canes Win Seventh Straight & Extend Point Streak To 13
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes kept their win and point streaks moving forward Thursday, taking a 4-3 overtime win from the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a somewhat sleepy 17 minutes to start the night, the two sides turned the action up to ten for the final 2:32 of the opening frame.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Devils 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - Playing their second straight game without captain Aleksander Barkov (lower body), the Panthers saw a third-period lead slip through their fingers in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 15-15-4 in the standings.
NHL
Bruins Strengthen Player-Vetting Process Following Independent Review
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the adoption of a series of substantive improvements to strengthen the team's player-vetting process following the completion of an independent review of the facts and circumstances leading to the signing of Mitchell Miller. That review, led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, just concluded December 22, 2022, and included interviews with key Bruins employees and the review of thousands of documents and communications related to the signing of Miller.
NHL
Lightning-Sabres game scheduled for Friday postponed
NEW YORK -- NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL Game No....
NHL
Lightning's game in Buffalo on Friday rescheduled for March 4
NEW YORK (Dec. 21, 2022) - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightningand the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL...
Comments / 0