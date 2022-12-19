Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO