Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson has struggled all season despite receiving a big contract. Russ's struggles caught everyone's attention, especially Mark Schlereth's, who said that 'Brett Rypien operates that offense better than Wilson.' With a disappointing season ending, what should Broncos Country do? Colin Cowherd says to keep Russ as it 'has to work.'

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO