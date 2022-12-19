ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

publicradioeast.org

Cats euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters

Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. At some facilities, that rate is over 90%. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six more...
AYDEN, NC
WECT

Don’t get Scrooged by scammers: Avoiding charity scams this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People make donations to charities for all kinds of reasons but one thing they all have in common is the desire to give back out of the kindness of their hearts. So when scammers take advantage of that kindness, it not only hurts the charities who miss out on that money — it also hurts people who feel taken advantage of.
WRAL

Investigators return to home of missing NC girl

Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
WILMINGTON, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
irvineweekly.com

North Carolina ‘s Weirdest Laws

Have you ever heard of a bizarre or outdated law that you thought had been long forgotten? Believe it or not, these weird laws still exist, and some are even still enforced in many countries around the world. From the United States to the United Kingdom, there are plenty of strange laws still on the books that you may not be aware of. From banning the sale of margarine in Wisconsin to criminalizing the possession of more than two dices in London, these laws are downright weird and often make you wonder why they were ever put on the books in the first place. Here is a look at some of the weird laws still on the books around the world and in the U.S.
WISCONSIN STATE
WXII 12

Active list of winter weather closings, delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...

