North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
whqr.org
Given a platform to explain Tru Colors’ downfall, George Taylor attacks the media
Business reporting is a tough nut to crack — there’s no public records law, no open meeting requirements, and there’s not the same civic obligation for leaders in the business world to answer to the press the way there is for government officials. So it was something...
WECT
Brunswick County distributes 3,100 gifts donated by community
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Social Services has announced the distribution of 3,100 gifts donated by the community via their Angel Tree initiative. “Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community members,” Social Services Director Cathy Lytch said in a release. “We are so thankful for the support and want donators to know they truly make the holiday bright for so many people in our county.”
WECT
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community
The time is now to make sure your home can stay both safe and warm though this week's freezing temperatures. Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at a New Hanover County elementary school are free of school lunch...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years. Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland grows by 2,100+ acres after annexing land in northern Brunswick County
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland got more than 2,000 acres bigger on Monday night. The town council unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request of two plots of land just south of US Highway 74/76 and between Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road. The two parcels total about 2,118 acres.
WECT
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
Families displaced by mold to get new furniture thanks to partnership through Community Endowment. For some Wilmington families, this Christmas means another holiday season spent living out of a hotel. But they’re now a little closer to going home. Looking back at 2022, and forward to 2023 with Governor...
WECT
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington from Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25. Per the announcement, the shelter will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness in Wilmington. It will provide respite from the low temperatures expected over the holiday weekend.
WECT
Town of Leland approves new development near Malmo Loop, supports multipath trail along Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with Criteria Development to acquire land along Highway 87 from Malmo Loop Farm Company. Per the agenda, this memorandum of understanding commemorates the discussions of the parties involved, the Town of Leland, Criteria Development,...
WECT
CFPUA officials advise checking your outdoor pipes, plumbing before holiday
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community. The judgment brings an end to a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the District Attorney’s Office. Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at a New...
WECT
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
Elizabethtown presented with Hometown Grants check at Farmer’s Market
Elizabethtown — The Town of Elizabethtown was presented with a check for $50,000 on Friday. Representatives from T-Mobile were present to present the grant and inform attendees about the T-Mobile Hometown Grants. Mayor Sylvia Campbell began the event by thanking attendees and discussing the importance of this money in...
whqr.org
NHCE issues $335,000 'independent project' grant to assist displaced Wilmington Housing Authority families
The New Hanover Community Endowment (NHCE) grant was issued separately from the “Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grant” cycle announced earlier this year, which provided over $9 million in funding for 110 community partners, according to a spokesperson from Eckel & Vaughan, the PR firm that represents the endowment.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes. According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA Lower Cape Fear wants to connect with Women of Achievement Award recipients
WILMINGTON, NC — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is working to connect with recipients of its Women of Achievement Awards. The Women of Achievement Awards is YWCA’s signature fundraising event to honor outstanding women in our community who are making an impact in their respective fields. The YWCA will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeless population braces for cold weather as Warming Shelter prepares to open
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people across the Cape Fear are dealing with homelessness and it can be especially difficult for them this time of year as temperatures continue to drop. Blankets, empty food containers, and backpacks line the sidewalk at the corner of Third and Grace Streets...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WECT
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
