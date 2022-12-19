Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years. Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.
WECT
CFPUA officials advise checking your outdoor pipes, plumbing before holiday
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community. The judgment brings an end to a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the District Attorney’s Office. Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at a New...
WECT
Brunswick County distributes 3,100 gifts donated by community
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Social Services has announced the distribution of 3,100 gifts donated by the community via their Angel Tree initiative. “Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community members,” Social Services Director Cathy Lytch said in a release. “We are so thankful for the support and want donators to know they truly make the holiday bright for so many people in our county.”
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22. According to the Southport Fire Department, a mother and son were at home in the kitchen at the time of the fire, while the father was across the street buying gifts.
WECT
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
WECT
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have announced that Aaron Herring has been terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office. According to the provided documentation, the decision went into effect on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. after being requested by Interim...
YAHOO!
Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community
Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
EMS vehicle hits pedestrian on Carolina Beach road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by an EMS vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Tuesday night. It happened in the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road, near Independence Boulevard, just before 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting...
WECT
Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?. At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall and...
WECT
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington from Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25. Per the announcement, the shelter will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness in Wilmington. It will provide respite from the low temperatures expected over the holiday weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
wcti12.com
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland grows by 2,100+ acres after annexing land in northern Brunswick County
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland got more than 2,000 acres bigger on Monday night. The town council unanimously approved a voluntary annexation request of two plots of land just south of US Highway 74/76 and between Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road. The two parcels total about 2,118 acres.
WRAL
Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets after sisters suffocate at Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling a weighted blanket for children after the deaths of two little girls in North Carolina. There are more than 200,000 Pillowfort blankets subject to the recall. That means they are in thousands of homes across...
WECT
Lanes reopen following two-car collision on U.S. 17 near Town Creek
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen following a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Town Creek. Previously, one lane of Ocean Hwy East was closed as a result of the incident. The crash occurred at around 7:38 a.m. A...
WECT
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Superior Court Judge R. Roupe has signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action to remedy disturbances and criminal activity related to properties on Carlon Road in the Longwood community. The order was signed on Thursday, Dec. 15. “These addresses have been...
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
WECT
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a reported stabbing at the 6900 block of Market Street on Thursday, Dec. 22. “WPD units responded to the 6900 block of Market Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
Comments / 0