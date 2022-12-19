Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek suspect in Central District robbery, carjacking
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Central District store and carjacked a woman shortly after. Authorities say the suspect went into a store near 21st Ave and E Union St Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. They reportedly threatened to shoot an employee and customer and demanded cash.
q13fox.com
Massive drug bust in Burien could be one of King County's largest
Over 478,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 400 pounds of meth, among other drugs, were seized from a total of 12 people in Operation P-22. Detectives seized over $10 million worth of drugs.
q13fox.com
One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478k rainbow fentanyl pills
BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Arrest Man After He Smashes Through SODO Business’s Fence While Fleeing in Stolen Van
Police arrested a 40-year-old man after he drove through a SODO business’s fence while fleeing in a stolen van. Officers spotted a man driving a white van with a stolen license plate, parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street, around 7:45 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU
Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
Seattle police searching for two women who allegedly stabbed man with pen in carjacking
Seattle police are searching for two women who allegedly carjacked a man before repeatedly stabbing him with a pen and getting away in his car in North Seattle on Wednesday. According to police, just after 10 a.m., the man was in a silver Nissan Versa stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and First Avenue Northwest when the two women got in the car.
q13fox.com
Arraignment for those responsible for 4-year-old's death
The arraignment for the couple accused of murdering a 4-year-old boy is scheduled for Thursday. FOX 13 previously brought you this story last week when the boy was found dead in a Seattle home.
MyNorthwest.com
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam
A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in burning home
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a woman was found inside a burning Beacon Hill home on Wednesday. At about 10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire a home near the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While Seattle...
q13fox.com
2 brothers sentenced for killing, dismembering their cousin in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County after pleading guilty to murdering and dismembering their cousin. 27-year-old Derrick Wily's remains were found near Shelton in 2020. According to court documents, he had been choked to death and dismembered. His two cousins, Jordan and Jureau Afo, were...
westsideseattle.com
Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday
Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night
Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
The Suburban Times
80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
MyNorthwest.com
39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday
Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County. Thirty-nine vehicles were stolen in Pierce County Wednesday, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. Twenty of them were Hyundai or Kia models. The Task Force is recommending...
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Stolen Guns, Credit Cards, Electronics After Theft Arrest in Queen Anne
Police seized two stolen guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs when they arrested a theft suspect in lower Queen Anne last week. At 10:45 a.m. on December 15th, a caller in the 700 block of 5th Avenue North requested police assistance to get her stolen property back. The caller explained the day before, her backpack had been stolen in the University District. As she was loading her car, she left her backpack containing her credit cards/IDs, laptop, iPad, and other electronics propped up against the vehicle while she went back inside. When she returned and found her backpack gone, she checked surveillance footage from her residence and saw a suspect drive up, take her bag and then leave in a black Chevrolet sedan. After reporting the theft to police, the victim monitored her stolen items using trackers on her devices.
Comments / 4