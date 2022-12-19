Saratoga Springs FD receives over $4M to hire more staff

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed his push to fund programs that give Upstate New York fire departments the support they need. On Monday, he delivered the third largest grant in New York history to Saratoga Springs.

The Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523. The funding was allocated through Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

The money will be used to hire 16 firefighters and paramedics for the city’s new fire and EMS station that is expected to open in 2023. It’s the third largest SAFER Award in New York State history.

The cities of Troy and Schenectady also recently received grant money for their fire departments. Troy was awarded over $3.6 million in SAFER funds to hire 14 new firefighters. And over $1 million in federal funding was given so that Schenectady could purchase portable radios for its firefighters and for Troy to train firefighters to become certified emergency medical technicians.

