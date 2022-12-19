Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Central Texans should prepare for extreme cold
Today is the day we’ve been talking about for the last two weeks. A record-setting arctic air mass is already charging through the Lone Star State with life-threatening cold quick to follow. PEOPLE, PETS, PIPES, and PLANTS are all in jeopardy if proper preparations aren’t made before noon Thursday.
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
KXAN
A weather rarity for Central Texas: wind chills
AUSTIN (KXAN)– One of the many things people talk about when discussing Texas is the heat. Just about everyone talks about how hot it gets in the spring and summer. Yes, it does get cold but very few ever discuss that. Until now. For the second time in Austin...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
News Channel 25
Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south
25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front bringing freezing temperatures, single-digit wind chills Thursday and Friday
AUSTIN, Texas - It's happening today. Winter officially arrives at 3:48 this afternoon. We will celebrate the new season with morning clouds followed by some sun this afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. This will be the warmest day we have in the next week. The Arctic cold front...
CBS Austin
Texans warned to prepare for "very dangerous wind chills" and sub-freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — Frigid temperatures have state leaders asking the public not to panic, but to be prepared. On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott said Texas is not expecting a repeat of the deadly storm of 2021, but it will get dangerously cold over the next few days. The one bright spot in the Christmas forecast is that Austin’s soggy weather is drying up and making way for sunshine.
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
CBS Austin
Warming buses and cold weather shelters help the homeless weather subfreezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — The sub-freeze hit Austin Thursday afternoon and temperatures kept dropping through the evening. The wind chill made conditions very dangerous for those without shelter. To help, Capital Metro and Austin Public Health provided warming buses Thursday afternoon. They filled up fast and Thursday evening they were used to transport the city's unhoused to cold weather shelters to spend the night.
How does this week’s freeze compare to Austin’s past freezes?
This week's freeze will be significant but will likely fall short of records set by historic freezes of Austin's past.
fox7austin.com
Near freezing temps on the way in Central Texas
Enjoy the "warm weather" while you can, temps will be in the 30s at the end of the week. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lake Effect Snow in North Texas on Thursday or Friday? Yep, It's Possible
Along with the extreme cold and wind moving in Thursday, there could be some flurries with the storm system. And how about this? There's even a chance for pockets of lake-effect snow!. That's right. A very cold north-to-northwest wind (blue arrows) will be transporting much colder air over the relatively...
CBS Austin
Austin Trail of Lights closed Thursday due to extreme weather conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Austin Trail of Lights announced it will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. "Out of concern for health and safety, Austin Trail of Lights has been canceled on Thursday, December 22 due to the forecasted high winds and extreme wind chill," a spokesperson said in a press release.
fox7austin.com
Chilly today with hard freeze later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - Less rain today but staying cloudy, dreary and chilly. Patchy fog and drizzle are likely for the morning and then drying out by the afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. A northerly wind behind the latest rain machine will make it feel a...
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
Texas freeze: How to prep your car for the coming arctic blast
A guide to keeping your car in good shape before temperatures plunge.
fox7austin.com
How to prepare for the freezing weather
The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
