Related
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
nbc16.com
Suspect in Rhode Island murder captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in Providence was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He has been accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
KITV.com
Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State Patrol: Avoid traveling if you can
Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger says to avoid traveling if you're able to. If you have to travel, go slow and leave a lot of space in front of you.
nbc16.com
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
KREM
Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT
SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
Report raises question of hunting seals to save Washington salmon
(The Center Square) – What if the legal protection of marine mammals is actually hurting the Pacific Northwest salmon population? Could hunting seals and sea lions actually help the salmon population recover?. Those are questions a recent Washington State Academy of Sciences report attempts to answer. The report, prepared...
ifiberone.com
A tumbleweed Christmas tree? Yeah, it's a thing in eastern WA, apparently...
Tumbleweeds are apparently worthy of Christmas decor, according to a number of current and former eastern Washington residents. On Monday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reposted a Facebook post from the Nicodemus National Historic Site out of Kansas. The post was a picture of a tumbleweed that was adorned with Christmas ornaments and lights as part of a longstanding prairie tradition.
nbc16.com
POLICE: Oregon State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected cocaine
A traffic stop Monday lead Oregon State Police to discover six bundles of suspected cocaine. Oregon State Police says that on December 19, around 1:13 p.m., and OSP trooper stopped a passenger car for following to close on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219. Officials say that during the stop...
Crash blocking I-90 near the Harvard Road Interchange
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-90 just before the Liberty Lake/Harvard Rd. Interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says a car is in the left shoulder of the median, and is blocking the right lane. Drivers can expect significant delays in the area. The department recommends slowing down when passing through. This is...
KUOW
For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline
Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
Transportation officials reminding drivers to be prepared ahead of freezing rain, icy roads
The arrival of freezing rain overnight Thursday and into Friday means Western Washington roads will only become slicker. Washington State Department of Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be prepared in case they need to chain up. Experts say those who have never used chains before should practice putting them...
Keep your pipes safe as temperatures drop
Temperatures have been on the way down all week as we go even lower in the days ahead local plumbers say it can be trouble for your pipes. The post Keep your pipes safe as temperatures drop appeared first on Local News 8.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
igbnorthamerica.com
Maverick acquires Evergreen Gaming for $80.5m
US regional land-based casino operator Maverick Gaming has completed the acquisition of Evergreen Gaming Corporation in a deal worth $80.5m in cash. Under the agreement, which was able to complete following regulatory approval from the Washington State Gambling Commission, Maverick took control of all Evergreen’s shares and assets. Evergreen...
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit Western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not...
Icy roads, possible power outages loom as Western Washington prepares for ice storm
Winter Storm Watch for Western Washington, including the Cascades, Thursday evening through Friday. Sporadic power outages, tree damage likely from period of icing. Winter Storm Warning for Portland area and far southwestern Washington as weather conditions deteriorate late Thursday. WESTERN WASHINGTON — After several rounds of snow since the weekend...
nbc16.com
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes portions of northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. (KRCR) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents awake along the state's North Coast and Northstate regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 2:34 a.m. KBAK said the earthquake was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
