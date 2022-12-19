ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Man arrested, charged for Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they have finally charged the person responsible for the triple shooting that took place on Thanksgiving Day. In an announcement on Thursday evening, the Stuart Police Department said Lonnie Bee Smalls III, 19, was responsible for the fatal shooting that took place at the intersection of SE 10th Street and SE Spruce Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 24.
STUART, FL
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop

Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Fire claims John’s Island building

An electrical fire in a John’s Island Golf Club maintenance building caused $1 million in damage to the structure and the expensive equipment stored inside. Indian River Shores Public Safety officers were dispatched out on Dec. 1 in response to a fire alarm at 115 Silver Moss Drive, where a golf cart was left charging after the course closed for the evening, and caught fire. Also in the building that Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. were 20 commercial mowers used to manicure the greens. Black smoke billowed up from the building, due to rubber tires and fuel burning, as crews approached the golf maintenance complex.
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
COCOA, FL
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL

