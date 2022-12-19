An electrical fire in a John’s Island Golf Club maintenance building caused $1 million in damage to the structure and the expensive equipment stored inside. Indian River Shores Public Safety officers were dispatched out on Dec. 1 in response to a fire alarm at 115 Silver Moss Drive, where a golf cart was left charging after the course closed for the evening, and caught fire. Also in the building that Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. were 20 commercial mowers used to manicure the greens. Black smoke billowed up from the building, due to rubber tires and fuel burning, as crews approached the golf maintenance complex.

INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO