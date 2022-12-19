Read full article on original website
Man arrested, charged for Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they have finally charged the person responsible for the triple shooting that took place on Thanksgiving Day. In an announcement on Thursday evening, the Stuart Police Department said Lonnie Bee Smalls III, 19, was responsible for the fatal shooting that took place at the intersection of SE 10th Street and SE Spruce Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 24.
2 Indian River County deputies exposed to fentanyl
In about just the last six weeks, two Indian River County deputies have been exposed to fentanyl, needing medical attention.
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash.
Business burglar nabbed after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a string of business burglaries in Port St. Lucie. In one case, the man ripped out a cash register from a CVS store on S. US Highway 1 on Dec. 9, stealing $300. A week earlier,...
Former Indian River County Administrator Sentenced to Probation in Stalking Case
19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Robyn E. Stone sentenced former Indian River County Administrator Joseph Baird to 12 months probation in a stalking case. However, adjudication was withheld. “The Court, in this case, withheld adjudication after hearing a day’s worth of allegations … as such Mr. Baird was not convicted...
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
FHP: Man with 3 prior DUI convictions charged in fatal crash in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man with three prior convictions for driving under the influence is facing similar charges in connection to a fatal crash in Martin County. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Michael Walter Holder. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, at Old...
Fentanyl Crackdown: Flurry of drug busts on Treasure Coast show enforcement is effective
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The single greatest drug threat facing this country - fentanyl - is becoming a problem across the state - most recently on the Treasure Coast. In just the past week, authorities have made multiple fentanyl busts in the region - arresting at least five people.
Trio accused of stealing more than 5 dozen boat propellers on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Three people are accused of stealing $73,000 worth of boat propellers to fuel their drug habits in St. Lucie County. Detectives arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, of Fort Pierce; Christopher Ward Summerlin, 45, of Fort Pierce; and Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, of Fort Pierce.
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop
Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
New traffic lights added at Stuart intersection where four people died
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Changes have been made at a busy intersection in Stuart where four people died in a recent traffic crash. Some people feel this will make the intersection safer. A makeshift shrine with flowers and crosses marks the spot at the intersection of U.S. 1 and...
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
Fire claims John’s Island building
An electrical fire in a John’s Island Golf Club maintenance building caused $1 million in damage to the structure and the expensive equipment stored inside. Indian River Shores Public Safety officers were dispatched out on Dec. 1 in response to a fire alarm at 115 Silver Moss Drive, where a golf cart was left charging after the course closed for the evening, and caught fire. Also in the building that Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. were 20 commercial mowers used to manicure the greens. Black smoke billowed up from the building, due to rubber tires and fuel burning, as crews approached the golf maintenance complex.
Indian River County to open cold weather shelter, activate Dignity Bus on Friday
Indian River County is preparing for an arctic cold front this holiday season, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.
‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say
COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
Sebastian Main Street railroad crossing closing Jan. 3 for Brightline construction
The Main Street railroad crossing will be closed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 20 for Brightline construction in Sebastian, Florida. The crossing will also be closed to pedestrians. The project was set to begin in May 2022, but it was postponed because the crossing is a little more complicated with the track switching and tracks.
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
Okeechobee County to open warming center this weekend
Okeechobee County is preparing for frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.
