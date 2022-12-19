Read full article on original website
80s Lady
3d ago
We're going to fill everything we can with water, shutoff the water at the main valve, drain the pipes and keep the faucets turned on. I'd rather be without running water for a couple of days than to weather the expense of replacing pipes. Good luck to you all.
Reply
2
Related
KATV
Extreme cold, winter weather likely Thursday and Friday
An arctic cold front will move across Arkansas on Thursday bringing extreme cold and a chance for winter weather. Some locations will record their coldest December temperatures since 1989. As the front passes through the state on Thursday, some precipitation is likely. What may begin as light rain will change...
mysaline.com
Dangerous winter weather means list of precautions for home & travel in Arkansas
Today is December 22nd, the official first day of Winter, and it showed up ready to work. Arkansas has a hazardous weather outlook, the chance of snow in places, and a wind chill warning. Here’s the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock:. The Hazardous Weather...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Arctic outbreak arrives Thursday with snow, wind
THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or two will be possible during the morning. But most precipitation will hold off until midday. Temperatures climb into the mid-40s as this Arctic cold front approaches. Once it arrives, it brings major changes. The...
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday with dangerously cold temps
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
KATV
Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989
Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews prepare ahead of Thursday's dangerous cold temps, potential snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday's weather. ARDOT plans to pre-treat highways, bridges and overpasses Wednesday and Thursday. "If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at 9 a.m. maybe you leave a little earlier just in case there’s a little...
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
KATV
As dangerous wind chills set in, warming centers are opening up across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With inclement weather arriving in Arkansas, many warming centers will be opening up across the state. Shelters around the state are trying their best to help those whose lives are at risk due to these dangerous temperatures. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management tweeted a...
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
Kait 8
Protecting your pipes from freezing temperatures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Colder temperatures mean higher chances of frozen pipes. With temperatures below freezing, it can cause a variety of plumbing problems such as busted pipes, flooding, and no water flow. Our content partner KARK spoke with Josh Gusewelle at Ray Lusk Plumbing, and he gave advice...
news9.com
Thousands Without Power Around NE Oklahoma As Winter Storms Bring Snow, Frigid Temperatures
Winter weather returned to Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing strong winds and some snow to parts of the state. The hazardous conditions have also left thousands without power across northeast Oklahoma. As of 3 p.m.. on Thursday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) has reported that around 1,235 customers are without power...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures
Cold temperatures are on the way, and prepping your home for the winter weather is very important.
salineriverchronicle.com
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bradley, Drew, Cleveland, and Calhoun Counties
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO. WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills below zero are expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the primary potential impact is for the potential of a fairly widespread Flash Freeze. A Flash Freeze occurs when the ground is wet, and the air temperature falls below freeing very fast, resulting in a thin sheet of ice developing along all previously wet surfaces. The ice is typically not very thick, but even a very thin layer of ice is enough to wreck havoc on the roadways.
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Experts share weather-proofing tips ahead of cold temps
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For plumbers, there aren't many times that are busier than the winter. Cold weather tends to make problems worse— something Josh Gusewelle with Ray Lusk Plumbing knows all too well. "The phone definitely rings more this time of year than others, yeah," he said....
Comments / 1