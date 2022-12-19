ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

2 shot, 1 dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night double shooting in New Orleans East that's resulted in one person's death. Police say both a 32-year-old man and a female victim were shot just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, while the female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Violent night across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is reporting a violent Thursday night. Police said at least five people were shot in separate incidents and two of the victims died. The first shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes Street. Police said a man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids

NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

