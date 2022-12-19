Read full article on original website
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
NOPD search for French Quarter business burglar
According to the NOPD, a man was caught on surveillance video, climbing over a front gate and going into a business in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.
Victim of deadly Mid-City shooting discovered inside vehicle
At about 8 p.m., the NOPD says they responded to the corner of South Carrollton and Tulane Avenues on a report of a shooting in the area.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen burglarizing Howard Ave. business
According to the NOPD, at about 3 a.m., a man was reportedly caught on surveillance video shattering the back glass door.
New Orleans bicyclist concerned with bike theft now giving bikes for Christmas
A New Orleans man is fed up with all the bikes getting stolen recently in our city, so he's turning the negative into a positive this Christmas through the gift of giving.
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
Woman found dead inside Desire motel, detail limited
At about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road for a call of a suspected suicide
2 shot, 1 dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night double shooting in New Orleans East that's resulted in one person's death. Police say both a 32-year-old man and a female victim were shot just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, while the female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Victim calls NOPD after being wounded in St. Roch shooting
The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.
Violent night across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is reporting a violent Thursday night. Police said at least five people were shot in separate incidents and two of the victims died. The first shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes Street. Police said a man...
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The ordeal unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 17, in the 5500 block of Rickert Drive,...
55-Year-Old Louisiana Bicyclist Killed in Crash on LA 46
55-Year-Old Louisiana Bicyclist Killed in Crash on LA 46. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 55-year-old Louisiana bicyclist died in a crash on LA 46 in Chalmette on December 19 after reportedly turning left in front of a truck. On December 20, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on...
NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
Shooting on Chef Menteur Highway, man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 6000 block Chef Menteur highway.
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
Marrero man hid cameras to secretly record woman, girl changing clothes, JPSO says
A Marrero man was arrested and accused of using hidden cameras to record a woman and a juvenile girl while they were changing clothes, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brandon Nguyen, 30, was booked Tuesday with five counts of video voyeurism, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
APSO: Over $1K in clothing, electronics stolen from Prairieville Walmart
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two women accused of stealing from Walmart. Over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics were taken from a Walmart location in Prairieville, according to deputies. The women could face charges that include felony theft and contributing...
NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
