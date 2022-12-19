ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Meet Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class: Full breakdown from signing day

Early signing day is almost in the books. Penn State wrapped up most of its 2023 recruiting cycle with 22 prospects signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Penn State’s only verbal commit who has yet to sign is four-star safety Conrad Hussey. The Florida native, after visiting Florida State and Miami the last two weekends, is scheduled to make his decision on Wednesday night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Scenes from Penn State football National Signing Day 2022: photos

Coach James Franklin and staff made several calls across the nation Wednesday morning in celebration of National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class. Today marks National Signing Day for several Division 1 football programs in the country, looking forward to building onto their program in preparation for the 2023-2024 season. Recruiting for the Nittany Lions began at 7 a.m. this morning.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’

Penn State great LaVar Arrington was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Las Vegas. The standout linebacker is the 26th member of the Nittany Lions’ program to enter the Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-American at Penn State (1998, 1999) and Arrington won the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in 1999.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State wins third straight with victory over Quinnipiac, Pickett nears another triple-double

UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State men’s basketball team secured its third-straight win with a 77-68 victory over Quinnipiac Thursday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett was just one assist shy of his second triple-double, finishing with game-high marks of 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Andrew Funk tallied 16 points, Camren Wynter chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds, and Michael Henn rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Travel restrictions lifted on central Pa. highways

PennDOT has lifted travel restrictions put into place early Thursday due to snowy conditions. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate 83 between the Maryland state line and the end of I-83 Route 15 between Route 581 east in Harrisburg and the Maryland state line. Route 581...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other

The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters

Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
