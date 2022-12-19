Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State commit Conrad Hussey flips to Florida State after signing day
All but one of Penn State’s committed 2023 prospects made it official on early signing day. “We’ve got one guy that we’ve been recruiting for a long time that still hasn’t signed yet,” James Franklin said at his Wednesday press conference. “We’ll see how that all plays out.”
Penn State’s James Franklin on a defender no one is talking about in his 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has assembled another terrific recruiting class. Not quite in the top 10 nationally, but not far off. Many consider the Lions’ 2023 group to be slightly behind Ohio State in the Big Ten, but ahead of everyone else in the conference. Two offensive linemen, Wyomissing’s J’ven Williams...
Meet Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class: Full breakdown from signing day
Early signing day is almost in the books. Penn State wrapped up most of its 2023 recruiting cycle with 22 prospects signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Penn State’s only verbal commit who has yet to sign is four-star safety Conrad Hussey. The Florida native, after visiting Florida State and Miami the last two weekends, is scheduled to make his decision on Wednesday night.
Scenes from Penn State football National Signing Day 2022: photos
Coach James Franklin and staff made several calls across the nation Wednesday morning in celebration of National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class. Today marks National Signing Day for several Division 1 football programs in the country, looking forward to building onto their program in preparation for the 2023-2024 season. Recruiting for the Nittany Lions began at 7 a.m. this morning.
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’
Penn State great LaVar Arrington was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Las Vegas. The standout linebacker is the 26th member of the Nittany Lions’ program to enter the Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-American at Penn State (1998, 1999) and Arrington won the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in 1999.
Milton Hershey wideout Angel Roberts earns first college offer
Signing day might be over, but recruiting never sleeps, as Milton Hershey junior wide receiver Angel Roberts displayed on Thursday morning. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Four Penn State players get Teslas for a year in NIL deal with Pa. company
Four Penn State University Nittany Lion football players will be driving Teslas around campus as part of a Name-Image-Likeness deal signed with Pa.-based Inch & Co. Inch & Co. said Abdul Carter, Drew Allar, Kalen King and Olu Fashanu each received a Tesla with the company logo on the side. Inch said the players will own the cars for one year.
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Williamsport at Altoona, 1 p.m. Northern at Red Land, 6:30, p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State wins third straight with victory over Quinnipiac, Pickett nears another triple-double
UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State men’s basketball team secured its third-straight win with a 77-68 victory over Quinnipiac Thursday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett was just one assist shy of his second triple-double, finishing with game-high marks of 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Andrew Funk tallied 16 points, Camren Wynter chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds, and Michael Henn rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m. Middletown at ELCO, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Shippensburg overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to down Northern in divisional boys hoops showdown
Shippensburg overcame a sizable deficit with a superb second half as the Greyhounds edged Northern 52-42 in Mid-Penn Colonial action Thursday. The Greyhounds trailed 27-16 at the intermission before outscoring the Polar Bears 35-15 in the second half to overtake the lead and seal the ‘W’. Cole Trn...
Travel restrictions lifted on central Pa. highways
PennDOT has lifted travel restrictions put into place early Thursday due to snowy conditions. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate 83 between the Maryland state line and the end of I-83 Route 15 between Route 581 east in Harrisburg and the Maryland state line. Route 581...
Speed limit lowered on additional central Pa. highways Thursday
PennDOT has implemented travel restrictions on additional central Pennsylvania highways thanks to a snowy Thursday morning. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles are asked to stay in the right lane on the following highways:. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate...
Pa. Army mom returns early from deployment to surprise kids at school
A Milton Hershey School family has been reunited just in time for the holidays. Four of the school’s students - Nadia, in fifth grade; Khaan in third; Leyla in first grade; and Kivanc in kindergarten - were surprised on Thursday morning with the early arrival of their mother, U.S. Army Specialist Masallah Sema.
3 key takeaways from Spotlight PA investigation of chaos that followed hiring of Tamir Rice’s killer
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. A five-month investigation by Spotlight PA detailed how the government of Tioga, a tiny borough...
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other
The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters
Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0