WRDW-TV
Local veteran finds magic in holiday he once dreaded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the holidays are a time for Christmas cheer and spending time with your family, some people struggle with seasonal depression. We sat down with a veteran to learn how he was able to push through. “Until fairly recently, I really did not like the holiday...
WRDW-TV
‘Story Walk’ connects McCormick community and families
MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need something to do when it warms up a bit, head out to McCormick. You and the family can stroll down Main Street and read pages from one of the most famous books ever made. It’s called the Story Walk, and we stopped by to check it out.
WRDW-TV
Stephens Auction staff makes sure kids in Aiken get holiday toys
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employees with Stephens Auction returned to Crosland Park for their annual toy giveaway Thursday afternoon. It’s a tradition six years in the making. This year the company bought around 4,000 toys before going door to door to give them away.
WRDW-TV
Last-minute help wrapping presents at Aiken Tri-Development Center
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to get those Christmas presents wrapped. Fortunately, a group in Aiken is ready to lend a helping hand. We stopped by the Aiken Tri-Development Center to learn more about their wrapping assistance program. It’s all made possible through donations and community members...
WRDW-TV
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Festival of Trees contest has crowned its winner.
Grinch steals from donation box at Walking Tall Ministries
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The people who run a community resource in Aiken County trying to figure out who stole from their donation boxes. “If they told us about the situation that they were in, we very likely would’ve helped them in whatever way we could have,” Walking Tall Ministries’ Zak Moyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken […]
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
Santa visits passengers at Augusta Regional Airport
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Santa made a special visit to passengers at Augusta Regional Airport, spreading holiday cheer to travelers.
wfxg.com
Second Providence Baptist Church groundbreaking expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - With its Groundbreaking Expansion Program and the turning of the soil, Second Providence Baptist Church is closer than ever to its dream building. Church members, community members, and those who are involved with the project gathered together for the church's Groundbreaking program this week. It...
Preparing outdoor pets for upcoming cold temperatures
Cold weather this weekend could mean life or death for your outdoor pet, with temperatures expecting to drop into the teens this weekend combined with a severe wind chill.
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
wfxg.com
Longtime Augusta pastor, community leader, Supt. Dr. Leroy James has died
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Superintendent Dr. Leroy James has died. Dr. James served as pastor of Friendly Church of God in Christ, on Carrie Street in Augusta, for 32 years. Dr. James also held roles in the Richmond County School system, having worked 18 years as a guidance counselor. He worked...
WRDW-TV
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new efforts to prevent overcrowding in our local animal shelters. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a new foster program. You can bring home a dog or cat for free and as long or little as you want. They only ask for two things.
WJBF.com
Most of Augusta's recycling is going to the landfill
Augusta has been recycling for years but most of what customers put in their bins is not being reused its going to the landfill. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill. Augusta has been recycling for years but most of what customers put in their bins is...
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
WRDW-TV
Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies give back to families hurt by crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022. Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve...
WJBF.com
Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp provided an update on cold weather and winter preparedness as dangerous temperatures approach the state.
List of warming centers open due to extreme temperatures in the CSRA
Several area agencies are providing warming centers to the community as extreme cold temperatures make their way to the area.
