Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Local veteran finds magic in holiday he once dreaded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the holidays are a time for Christmas cheer and spending time with your family, some people struggle with seasonal depression. We sat down with a veteran to learn how he was able to push through. “Until fairly recently, I really did not like the holiday...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Story Walk’ connects McCormick community and families

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need something to do when it warms up a bit, head out to McCormick. You and the family can stroll down Main Street and read pages from one of the most famous books ever made. It’s called the Story Walk, and we stopped by to check it out.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Stephens Auction staff makes sure kids in Aiken get holiday toys

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employees with Stephens Auction returned to Crosland Park for their annual toy giveaway Thursday afternoon. It’s a tradition six years in the making. This year the company bought around 4,000 toys before going door to door to give them away.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Last-minute help wrapping presents at Aiken Tri-Development Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to get those Christmas presents wrapped. Fortunately, a group in Aiken is ready to lend a helping hand. We stopped by the Aiken Tri-Development Center to learn more about their wrapping assistance program. It’s all made possible through donations and community members...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest

AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Grinch steals from donation box at Walking Tall Ministries

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The people who run a community resource in Aiken County trying to figure out who stole from their donation boxes. “If they told us about the situation that they were in, we very likely would’ve helped them in whatever way we could have,” Walking Tall Ministries’ Zak Moyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Second Providence Baptist Church groundbreaking expansion

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - With its Groundbreaking Expansion Program and the turning of the soil, Second Providence Baptist Church is closer than ever to its dream building. Church members, community members, and those who are involved with the project gathered together for the church's Groundbreaking program this week. It...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new efforts to prevent overcrowding in our local animal shelters. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a new foster program. You can bring home a dog or cat for free and as long or little as you want. They only ask for two things.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Most of Augusta's recycling is going to the landfill

Augusta has been recycling for years but most of what customers put in their bins is not being reused its going to the landfill. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill. Augusta has been recycling for years but most of what customers put in their bins is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies give back to families hurt by crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022. Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness

AUGUSTA, GA

