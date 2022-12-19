Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WSAV-TV
Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown
Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown

The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports.
WSAV-TV
Magic for Moms: Zulily’s initiative to treat hard-working moms.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Fun is always apart of the deal when you order with Zulilly. Start your New Year right with products to help you relax and stay motivated in the gym, around the house, and within your beauty routine. Zulily has fantastic options for every mom and of course, great items for the kids too.
wtoc.com
Rincon man spreads holiday cheer with Christmas light display
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A man in Rincon is spreading holiday cheer by lighting his front yard with Christmas lights. Whether you want to drive the polar express or dance with Santa and Mrs. Claus, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Padgett’s Christmas light display. Paul...
WSAV-TV
Porkie’s Pals 2022 Year in Review!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been such a fun year with my new puppy, Porkie! We just had to show you highlights from his adventures during the past year and all of the adorable pets he’s met along the way, like Meatball from Coach’s Corner, Cranford from the Hub Studio, and Apollo from iHeart Dental in Rincon. We even had a huge birthday party courtesy Dogtopia of Thunderbolt. Ben Hutchinson from At My Side K9 offered training tips. Bentleys Pet Stuff glammed up my puppy. Hipster Hound gave us great advice on pet nutrition. And, we’d like to say a special thanks to Photos by Becky for helping us capture all of the fun moments of the past year.
Savannah Humane Society has a silent night foster program for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some sheltered dogs and cats will be celebrating the holiday season with local families. The Savannah Humane Society is having their annual Silent Night foster program for the holidays, giving their pets a chance to get out of the shelter for a few days and into loving home while they wait […]
wgac.com
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
WSAV-TV
80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home engulfed in flames
An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire. 80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire.
blufftonsun.com
Little Blue Boat steals hearts, headlines in holiday season
Some folks see it as a nuisance and an environmental danger. Others see it as a symbol of hope and resilience in a time when we need more good news to talk about. It has been decorated, it has survived multiple storms, it has become the meme of the moment on local social media pages.
WSAV-TV
Union Mission serves more than 375 holiday meals to those in need
Wednesday, in the spirit of the holidays, a local organization that helps the homeless and others in need, served over 375 meals to local families and homeless individuals in need. Union Mission serves more than 375 holiday meals …. Wednesday, in the spirit of the holidays, a local organization that...
villages-news.com
Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed
The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
WSAV-TV
Clay Head discusses memories of Mike Leach
Clay Head discusses memories of Mike Leach

Local military widow receives keys to brand new home.
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
wtoc.com
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more. But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week. “What’s going on right now...the boilers went...
wtoc.com
Bluffton restaurant cooking up a stress free holiday
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - There’s plenty of stress that can come with the holiday season, but one local restaurant is hoping to take something off your plate by putting something on it. While most businesses are winding down ahead of the holidays, Chef Bernard Bennett with Okan is just...
Local military widow receives keys to brand new home
RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — One very deserving mom got the keys to her brand new home today after losing her husband four years ago. Miranda Briggs and her 4-year-old daughter, Essex were welcomed with American Flags, cheering, and love early Wednesday morning. On October 6th, Miranda was surprised with a brand-new home courtesy of Operation […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Belles Ferry will run as bus bridge service
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit’s Savannah Belles Ferry will run as a bus bridge service. Passengers drop off and pick up will be at Congress and Bull St. to the Westin, every 30 minutes.
WSAV-TV
Chef Noah teaches us how to make a delicious French pastry.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Making a fresh new treat for your next holiday gathering just got easier! Noah Whritenour, Executive Pastry Chef at the Stevedore Bakery, taught us how to make Profiteroles better known as French Cream Puffs. “I remember my grandma, on Easter, use to make these. So it’s something I grew up with” says Chef Noah. It’s a fantastic baking experience for the whole family to get involved with.
wtoc.com
‘I’m a little concerned:’ Beaufort Memorial doctor discusses tripledemic impacts ahead of the holidays
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - While some hospitals around the country are struggling…. ”There’s a lot of respiratory stuff out there right now.”. One hospital in the Lowcountry isn’t seeing the same tripledemic impacts. “So knock wood, so far locally we’ve done pretty well,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla. Dr....
