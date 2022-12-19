ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV-TV

Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown

The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Magic for Moms: Zulily’s initiative to treat hard-working moms.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Fun is always apart of the deal when you order with Zulilly. Start your New Year right with products to help you relax and stay motivated in the gym, around the house, and within your beauty routine. Zulily has fantastic options for every mom and of course, great items for the kids too.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rincon man spreads holiday cheer with Christmas light display

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A man in Rincon is spreading holiday cheer by lighting his front yard with Christmas lights. Whether you want to drive the polar express or dance with Santa and Mrs. Claus, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Padgett’s Christmas light display. Paul...
RINCON, GA
WSAV-TV

Porkie’s Pals 2022 Year in Review!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been such a fun year with my new puppy, Porkie! We just had to show you highlights from his adventures during the past year and all of the adorable pets he’s met along the way, like Meatball from Coach’s Corner, Cranford from the Hub Studio, and Apollo from iHeart Dental in Rincon. We even had a huge birthday party courtesy Dogtopia of Thunderbolt. Ben Hutchinson from At My Side K9 offered training tips. Bentleys Pet Stuff glammed up my puppy. Hipster Hound gave us great advice on pet nutrition. And, we’d like to say a special thanks to Photos by Becky for helping us capture all of the fun moments of the past year.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home engulfed in flames

An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire. 80-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Little Blue Boat steals hearts, headlines in holiday season

Some folks see it as a nuisance and an environmental danger. Others see it as a symbol of hope and resilience in a time when we need more good news to talk about. It has been decorated, it has survived multiple storms, it has become the meme of the moment on local social media pages.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Union Mission serves more than 375 holiday meals to those in need

Wednesday, in the spirit of the holidays, a local organization that helps the homeless and others in need, served over 375 meals to local families and homeless individuals in need. Union Mission serves more than 375 holiday meals …. Wednesday, in the spirit of the holidays, a local organization that...
SAVANNAH, GA
villages-news.com

Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Clay Head discusses memories of Mike Leach

Local military widow receives keys to brand new home. Local military widow receives keys to brand new home. Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating …. Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton restaurant cooking up a stress free holiday

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - There’s plenty of stress that can come with the holiday season, but one local restaurant is hoping to take something off your plate by putting something on it. While most businesses are winding down ahead of the holidays, Chef Bernard Bennett with Okan is just...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Local military widow receives keys to brand new home

RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — One very deserving mom got the keys to her brand new home today after losing her husband four years ago. Miranda Briggs and her 4-year-old daughter, Essex were welcomed with American Flags, cheering, and love early Wednesday morning. On October 6th, Miranda was surprised with a brand-new home courtesy of Operation […]
RINCON, GA
WSAV-TV

Chef Noah teaches us how to make a delicious French pastry.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Making a fresh new treat for your next holiday gathering just got easier! Noah Whritenour, Executive Pastry Chef at the Stevedore Bakery, taught us how to make Profiteroles better known as French Cream Puffs. “I remember my grandma, on Easter, use to make these. So it’s something I grew up with” says Chef Noah. It’s a fantastic baking experience for the whole family to get involved with.
