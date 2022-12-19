ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mycouriertribune.com

Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets

Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

What to do in power outages during cold weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
foxkansas.com

Preparing your home for brutal temps

If you're heading out of town for the holidays, and with below freezing temperatures, you will want to leave your house in safe condition. Freezing temperatures can lead to burst pipes and even flooding inside your home. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook shares what you need to know in...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

KDOT snow plows driving routes, offering tips to drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation were on the roads in the Kansas City area Wednesday, driving routes and prepping roads for Thursday's expected winter storm. Officials with KDOT have tips for anyone who may have to head out on the roads Thursday. One tip:...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAKE TV

Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
KANSAS STATE
KRMS Radio

Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio

The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
WARSAW, MO
WIBW

Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS

