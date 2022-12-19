Read full article on original website
Experts say you should stock your car with these things before traveling in cold weather
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the snowfall on Wednesday night, driving has been a challenge for many. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) told 27 News that crews have been working since Wednesday to keep the roads clear. They are advising drivers to alter or delay their travel if possible. High winds have caused snow to […]
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
What to do in power outages during cold weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
Preparing your home for brutal temps
If you're heading out of town for the holidays, and with below freezing temperatures, you will want to leave your house in safe condition. Freezing temperatures can lead to burst pipes and even flooding inside your home. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook shares what you need to know in...
KDOT snow plows driving routes, offering tips to drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. — Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation were on the roads in the Kansas City area Wednesday, driving routes and prepping roads for Thursday's expected winter storm. Officials with KDOT have tips for anyone who may have to head out on the roads Thursday. One tip:...
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
What do highways look like? Check Kansas City traffic conditions
With snow on the roads, view traffic cameras and interactive maps for highways around the Kansas City area in both Kansas and Missouri.
Winter Storm Warning issued as dangerous cold, snow starts to close in on the area
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Blizzard-like conditions are possible Thursday. That snow will be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. A...
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
Snowfall Accumulations From 2 To 5 Inches Are Expected With Upcoming System
It just may be a good possibility this year with snow expected to start a little later on this week according to Weatherology Meteorologist Cara Foster…“It does seem like Thursday we will see at least a couple of inches of snow, just enough to give you that Christmasy spirit.”
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
MoDOT, troopers tell drivers to stay home Thursday
Missouri Highway Patrol and MoDOT are ready for Thursday's snow and cold, but ask drivers to stay home to avoid dangerous snow and cold.
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
