ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Portable boat launch ramps installed at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A portable launch pad has been installed at Lake Mead for the first time. News 3 has images shared with us of a temporary boat launch pad at Temple Bar, that's on the Arizona side. Lake Mead and Mohave Adventures also plan to build one...
ARIZONA STATE
news3lv.com

Elisa Cafferata to no longer serve as director of DETR

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The director of DETR announced their resignation on Wednesday. According to the Twitter announcement, her resignation will take effect on Jan. 2. “Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has truly been an honor and a privilege.”
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Jan. 6 committee transcripts detail Nevada GOP efforts in phony electors scheme

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The House Select Committee investigating the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has released the transcripts from the deposition of two Nevada State Republican Party leaders detailing efforts to submit a slate of false electors in the 2020 presidential election. Full transcripts totaling almost 130...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Sisolak wants ‘necessary conversation’ on death penalty as he prepares to leave office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Lane restrictions, road closures to affect North Fort Apache Road in January

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Drivers can expect upcoming lane restrictions and road closures as the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir hosts construction near the northwest valley. The LVVWD Centennial Reservoir will be performing construction at the northwest corner of North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway...
news3lv.com

New ID security measures coming to Nevada unemployment insurance portal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system will roll out a new ID verification process starting next week. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, says security measures in the insurance claimant's portal will be updated. This means new or active claimants will have to log...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy