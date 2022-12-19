LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak said he couldn’t leave his position without starting a “necessary conversation” around the death penalty in Nevada. Sisolak read prepared remarks at the start of his final Board of Pardons meeting from the Supreme Court chambers in Las Vegas. They came a day after a district court judge in Carson City struck down an agenda item the governor added six days before the meeting.

