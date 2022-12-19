ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former immigration services officer accused of pocketing applicants’ money

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ntcs_0jo9rMD900

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former immigration services officer who worked at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Orlando is facing criminal charges after federal investigators believe he demanded cash payments from immigrants, then pocketed the money.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Federal investigators say an immigration services officer, Eleazar Rodriguez, was asking emergency applicants for $575, telling them that payment could be made in “cash only” and that paying in cash would speed up the process.

They believe he was just putting that cash in his pocket.

At Rodriguez’s home, a woman who identified herself as his wife said she wasn’t aware of the theft charge he’s facing.

Immigration Attorney Gail Seeram called the situation disappointing if the allegations against him are true, because it’s preying on those who are in desperate need.

“A lot of immigrants are vulnerable, and a lot of immigrants are desperate to get their legal status and even to get documents so they can travel abroad,” Seeram said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpguc_0jo9rMD900

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Family of missing Osceola County woman pleads for public’s help

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Paola Miranda-Rosa’s mother, Ivonne Rosa, says the entire family is destroyed, desperately waiting for any information that could help bring Miranda-Rosa home. Authorities say Miranda-Rosa was reported missing after visiting her grandmother in Orlando on Dec. 17 in 2021. On Dec. 18, she was...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Couple charged in Central Florida Amtrak security case

WESH 2 Investigates has been looking at your safety when you ride the rails. A new report shows it could and should be safer. It all started with the investigation of a local Amtrak worker and his wife who were allegedly trying to sell what is called high-security keys. “I...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages

A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
THE VILLAGES, FL
seaislenews.com

Attorney Joseph Taraska Explains How Damages Are Measured in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits

Attorney Joseph Taraska of Orlando, Florida is a senior trial lawyer of complex litigation, representing injured individuals. In the following article, Attorney Joseph Taraska offers an in-depth look at the different types of damages that may be awarded in a medical malpractice lawsuit, as well as some of the specific factors that are considered when deciding how much should be awarded.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints. Firearms must be in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case. In additions to guns, some passengers brought knives and other items which could be used as a weapon.
ORLANDO, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation

Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
126K+
Followers
144K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy