Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Eater
The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022
It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
myneworleans.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Meet the people behind uplifting New Orleans food stories of 2022
After a year covering New Orleans food and trying to keep up with an ever-changing restaurant scene, what always stands out are the people I met along the way, and the many ways they express this city's avid food culture. What follows is my annual column of thanks to them....
NOLA.com
New 'Brah, Humbug! Xmas in NOLA" album compiles funky New Orleans Christmas classics
What does Christmas in New Orleans sound like? The excellently titled “Brah, Humbug! Xmas in NOLA.”. The latest release from the Tipitina’s Record Club, “Brah, Humbug!” collects 10 New Orleans- and Louisiana-flavored Christmas songs from hard-to-find albums and resurrects them on a green vinyl LP. The New Orleans-ese “brah” in the title substitutes for “bah”; the snowy figure on the back cover bears a striking resemblance to local icon Mr. Bingle.
wwno.org
Why 2022 was a rough year for Gulf South food pantries, and those who need them
Inflation and the end of pandemic relief programs have kept lines long at food pantries in the Gulf South. Yet those same problems have also caused trouble for the pantries themselves. Pantries and their suppliers no longer receive the same kind of federal support they did during the first two...
bigeasymagazine.com
Belden Batiste Is in the Giving Spirit This Christmas
Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste is just an ordinary guy who works hard every day to make things better for others. Batiste certainly has his hands full this December. In addition to co-chairing the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell and advocating for a plethora of civic and social issues, Batiste is gathering donations and recruiting volunteers for his annual toy give-away on Christmas Eve as well as a homeless outreach on Christmas Day. “Helping those who are in need is in my heart. I can’t let these holidays pass without showing the less fortunate that they too are loved,” said Batiste.
NOLA.com
Here are the coldest days in New Orleans history. Will 2022 break the record?
Cold? Yes. A record cold? No. The National Weather Service forecasts that the polar vortex now pushing toward southeast Louisiana will sink temperatures as low as 23 degrees Friday night. Residents are moving to protect their pets, outdoor plants and exposed water pipes. In New Orleans, the average low in...
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents. Comedian Sean Patton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new special, Number One which is currently streaming on Peacock. According to his bio, Patton is based in New York, by way of New Orleans and his latest special gives a nod to Crescent City as the place where he got his start in stand-up comedy.
livemusicblog.com
Big Easy Cruise 2023: NOLA’s Own Jam Cruise
Announcing the inaugural Big Easy Cruise set for November 4-11, 2023!. Kicking off in Ft. Lauderdale and winding its way west to make a hometown stop in NOLA at Tipitina’s before heading to Cozumel, Mexico, this is like the New Orleans-only version of the annual Jam Cruise celebration that funk fans have already come to know and love.
theadvocate.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: If Chinese food is your holiday tradition, try these dim sum restaurants
Dim sum arrive as small gifts. Sometimes they’re in circular bamboo or metal trays, and you lift the lid as if opening a decorative box. Many types of dim sum are dumplings, and these are their own type of packages bearing morsels of flavorful fillings. Maybe this is why...
wwno.org
Temperatures to plunge as Arctic air visits south Louisiana, see how to prepare
The polar vortex is wobbling again and will bring bitter-cold temperatures down to south Louisiana this weekend — just in time for the holidays. National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Lisney, who works in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans office, said temperatures are expected to start plunging as soon as Thursday night. The New Orleans area will likely drop into the low-20s, while the Baton Rouge area might see low temperatures in the teens.
clarionherald.org
Archdiocesan Spirituality Center moves near lake
The beauty, the peace and the serenity make the new location of the Archdiocesan Spirituality Center perfect for its ministry of walking with individuals as they delve deeper into their relationship with Christ. It’s been a year since the Archdiocesan Spirituality Center moved to the grounds of the Archdiocese of...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Gives Back To 150 Excelling Kids In New Orleans With “A Weezy Christmas”
Over the weekend, Lil Wayne did a good deed and gave back to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana by hosting a fun day for kids at Dave & Buster’s restaurant. Weezy partnered up with Wilson Sporting Goods to pick sports equipment gifts for 150 kids between the ages of 12-years-old and 16-years-old to congratulate them for performing well in academics and community sports programs.
wwno.org
Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals
Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
NOLA high school choir teaches us what Christmas sounds like: Thanh Report
When I set out to put together a story about Christmas music and what kind of songs people enjoy during the holidays, I thought it would be all about, well, Christmas music.
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
Comments / 0