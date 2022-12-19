Read full article on original website
Helen Mary Schoenthaler, 102
Helen Mary Schoenthaler of Cutchogue died on Dec. 12, 2022 at home. She was 102 years old. She was born on Nov. 15, 1920 in Brooklyn to Frances (Trunk) and John Heinlein. She graduated from St. Barbara’s High School in Bushwick in 1939. She was predeceased by her husband...
Latino community bids an emotional farewell to beloved Madre Margarita
Sister Margaret Smyth, or Madre Margarita as local Latinos affectionately called her, lived her life in service to the community. On Wednesday evening, hundreds turned out for a wake and prayer service in Spanish at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead to honor and remember the woman whose indomitable spirit, tenacity, and devotion touched the lives of many throughout the region, lighting a flame that will continue to burn bright for generations to come.
Patricia A. Barry, 84
Patricia A. Barry of Florida and Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 84 years old. The family will receive visitors on Monday, Dec. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday Dec. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. at St. Agnes Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.
Kay Freeman, 79
Kay Freeman of Riverhead died on Dec. 18, 2022 at Southampton Hospital. She was 79 years old. She was born on March 16, 1943 to David Irwin and Charolette (Freund) Dennis. She worked as a teacher. She was president, vice president, treasurer and secretary for Women’s American ORT, treasurer for...
An unsung hero at the Riverside Avenue fire
Several firefighters heroically fought a blaze that killed one resident in a home on Riverside Avenue in Seaford on Dec. 6. Nearly 70 firefighters from several departments arrived to fight the fire, according to the Wantagh Fire Department. But another hero — Riverside Avenue resident James Mooney — emerged on...
Victor Joseph Zupo, 80
Victor Joseph Zupo of Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022. He was 80 years old. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, Father Peter Garry will officiate. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold. The family will also be hosting a celebration of his life in the future.
School News, December 22, Southampton Town
Shakespeare & Company Residency at Hayground Begins Four professional actors from the Berkshires’ Shakespeare & Company arrived in Bridgehampton on November 28 to begin their annual residency with students at... more. Vape Out In an effort to thwart vaping, Hampton Bays High School collaborated with the ... 12 Dec...
3 Long Island teenagers killed in Holtsville crash: SCPD
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three Long Island teens were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in Holtsville, according to authorities. The 2009 Infiniti G37 left the road and crashed into a wooded area near Division Street in Holtsville around 9:45 p.m., police said. First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle — the […]
Massapequa High School Students Give From The Heart
Massapequa High School student clubs have spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives during the 2022 holiday season. The generosity of students and staff extends into the local community and beyond. The Chiefs Challenge club set up a giving tree in the lobby to fulfill requests for eight families. Students and staff could...
Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
Winners of $10 Million Riverhead Downtown Revitalization Grants Announced
Pictured Above: The site where Riverhead plans to build a new town square, across Main Street from the Suffolk Theater. New York State announced Dec. 20 the projects to be funded under Riverhead’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant, which include $3.24 million for the new Town Square project; $2.75 million for a mixed-use development on Griffing Avenue; $2 million for the expansion of the Suffolk Theater; $750,000 for pedestrian enhancements on Main Street; $245,000 for an adaptive playground on the riverfront; $250,000 each for public art and rowing programs and $215,000 for a new entrance and welcome center at the Riverhead Library.
An Afternoon Holiday Treat At Massapequa’s East Lake School
There was a festive spirit after school on Dec. 20 at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. The Extended School Day program and Kids Care Club held a holiday party that fostered socialization. The event, Snacks with Santa, featured a gift exchange, holiday songs, movement activities and...
Fallen FDNY firefighter from Islip saves 5 lives through organ donations
LiveOnNY confirms that Islip native William Moon has saved five lives through organ donations.
Lexi Thompson is named an All-American
Lexi just epitomizes all the attributes that make up the model student athlete.”. This whole year was one big ‘favorite story.’”. MacArthur senior goalkeeper Alexandra Thompson has been named to the United Soccer Coaches High School All-American team — the highest honor that a high school athlete can earn — following one of MacArthur’s best soccer seasons ever.
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday.
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
Missing Suffolk County Woman Found
A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Edwina Foster, age 82, had last been seen leaving her East Patchogue residence at 28 Ocean Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. "Edwina Foster has been located, unharmed," Suffolk County Police reported late Wednesday night. Earlier report:. A Long...
College Director From Westport Embezzled $3.5M To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle, DA Says
A former director at New York University is being accused of embezzling millions in state funding and using much of the money to fund a lavish lifestyle at her home in Connecticut home, according to authorities. The six-year fraud by Fairfield County resident Cindy Tappe, age 57, of Westport, related...
Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in December. A man, pictured right, and the woman pictured above allegedly stole assorted groceries and clothing from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9.
