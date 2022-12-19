ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kevin Durant on once-heralded NBA prospect Emoni Bates' path: 'You gotta go through some s***'

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHwX2_0jo9r5I300

DETROIT — Kevin Durant just polished off a sterling 43-point performance in a comeback win over the Detroit Pistons when he ran into someone who many believed would follow in his footsteps until the last couple of years.

Emoni Bates.

The Eastern Michigan sophomore just recently finished a game himself, scoring 19 points in a 79-77 win over Detroit Mercy, and was in the bowels of Little Caesars Arena waiting to chat with Durant.

Not only Durant, but Kyrie Irving gave him words of encouragement in a long embrace before the Brooklyn Nets left Detroit on Sunday night.

Bates recently received 18 months probation after a gun was found in a vehicle he was driving in September. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge last week, and The Detroit News reported the conviction will be expunged from his record if he completes probation successfully.

“I like that he’s going the total opposite route in life,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “Leaving school early, transferring from Memphis, got arrested. Went through some s***. You gotta go through some s*** in this life to truly understand where you are.

“He’s playing good ball right now. He’s been through some s***, he’s a little more grounded.”

To be clear, Durant wasn’t endorsing Bates being arrested. He was merely describing the totality of Bates’ road and how hard it is — despite skills and pedigree — that it takes to get to the next level. Durant has followed basketball at all levels, so it was more than just a passing encouragement of Bates — there seems to be true investment in him.

Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and won the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2020, but hasn't yet fulfilled his promise. Bates is averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds for Eastern Michigan, shooting 46% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

As a prep star from Ypsilanti, Michigan, Bates possessed a smooth jumper and is tall and slender like Durant was when Durant was coming up in the Washington, D.C., area. Durant resisted the urge to stay in the area for college and didn’t give the Washington Wizards serious consideration during free agency, but he feels Bates being home could be better for him.

Bates’ father, Elgin, was with him as Emoni posed for photos with Durant and Irving.

“He’s at home, he’s got a support system,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “It could be worse when you’re away from home and you don’t have that influence around you and you’re running behind some other dudes. It’s good to see him balling out right now.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Victor Oladipo could be worth the risk

The end of the year is near, and the holiday season is an excellent time to get ahead of (or catch up to) your fantasy basketball competition. With folks entering holiday preparation mode, there’s a chance the waiver will be neglected, or at least not kept up with as closely as usual. Several players recommended in recent weeks remain available in more leagues than not. However, sticking with my usual theme of limiting or avoiding repeats, here are five players to consider adding who have not already been suggested this season.
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
WSOC Charlotte

Pro Bowl snub list headlined by Tua Tagovailoa despite earning the most fan votes

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters are here, and a couple of very big names didn't make the cut. Before we get into that, it should be noted that this year's Pro Bowl will be very different from the previous ones. For one, there won't be a traditional game anymore. The league replaced that with a skills competition week that concludes with a flag football game with the players.
WSOC Charlotte

National Signing Day, the battle against tampering in college football & Dabo's longstanding NIL deal

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger come together to recap this year’s National Signing Day. There were a lot of winners this offseason with big-time recruiting flips along with some schools who got the short stick in the rankings. The fellas discuss if Alabama’s dynasty can really be over after notching yet another #1 ranked recruiting class. Notre Dame fell greatly in the rankings after being poached, while UCLA landed the nation’s top recruit. Pat Narduzzi and Mack Brown had words after alleged tampering with UNC quarterback Drake Maye. Dabo Swinney and Clemson have been using NIL for years. Ross attended Mike Leach’s memorial service in Starkville, Mississippi & to close it out Dan gives us his top 4 names from national signing day.
ALABAMA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 16 Bust Candidates: Bengals stars could disappoint with title trips at stake

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL players who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 16. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest names. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your draft picks disappoints in Week 16.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy