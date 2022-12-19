Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
GOP Freakout Over Trump Tax Returns
Republicans called the release of Trump’s tax returns “a dangerous new weapon.”
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
