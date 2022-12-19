ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

406mtsports.com

Rocky women's basketball drops final Cactus Classic game to Rust in OT

PHOENIX — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team narrowly missed out on a 3 for 3 trip to the Arizona desert, losing its final game of the Cactus Classic to Rust College (Mississippi) by a 65-63 margin in overtime Thursday afternoon. The loss snapped the Battlin Bears' (8-4...
PHOENIX, AZ
406mtsports.com

No. 20 Eastern Oregon uses third quarter blitz in win over Montana Tech

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team finished their stay at the Cactus Classic with a rematch against the Eastern Oregon University Mounties in Chandler, Ariz. In their Nov. 18 matchup in Caldwell, Idaho, the Mounties erased a 11-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Orediggers, 76-55.
CHANDLER, AZ
406mtsports.com

Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
CORVALLIS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz upset bid falls short at No. 22 Gonzaga

MISSOULA — A shaky start set the tone and the upset-minded Montana women's basketball team chased No. 22-ranked Gonzaga all night Wednesday. The Lady Griz spotted the Bulldogs a nine-point lead in the first period and the hot-shooting host team survived some rough patches en route to an 82-67 win at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. It marked Gonzaga's 13th straight home victory dating back to last season.
SPOKANE, WA
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College women's hoops defeats San Diego Christian

PHOENIX — An unbeaten Cactus Classic is still in the cards for Rocky Mountain College women's basketball after it defeated San Diego Christian 72-59 on Wednesday evening. The Battlin' Bears (8-3 overall) are now over halfway through their three games in three days stretch in the Arizona desert, having previously beaten Benedictine University at Mesa (Arizona) on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
406mtsports.com

Frenchtown Broncs start hot, defeat Corvallis Blue Devils

CORVALLIS — On a night when the temperature outside was below zero, the Frenchtown Broncs were red hot. The Broncs started out the first quarter on a 13-0 run behind their stingy fast-paced defense. At the end of the first quarter, the Broncs led 19-4. Frenchtown Broncs junior Madison Kaufman led the way on the night, with 13 points in the first half and 16 total points for the game. The Broncs were too much for the Blue Devils and won handily 60-37.
CORVALLIS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz shoot for monster upset at No. 22 Gonzaga Wednesday

With heavy emphasis on defense and rebounding, the Montana women's basketball team has built up some momentum heading into its toughest test of the season Wednesday. The Lady Griz will put a two-game win streak on the line against No. 22-ranked Gonzaga (10-2) at 7 p.m. Mountain time in Spokane. The Bulldogs have a 12-game win streak at McCarthey Athletic Center, with seven of those victories coming this season.
SPOKANE, WA
406mtsports.com

Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana

BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College women win fifth straight game

CHANDLER, Arizona — Five players scored in double figures and the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team ran away from Benedictine University for an 81-39 win Tuesday night at the Cactus Classic. Mackenzie Dethman led the way for the Battlin’ Bears with 14 points. She was followed by...
CHANDLER, AZ
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Dec. 21) (copy)

Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. EAST HELENA: Kaeden Sager 19; Curtis Corzine 6; Tucker Petty 5; Jack Taylor 4; Kobe Mergenthaler 4; S Olson 3; Wyatt Carrell 2. FRENCHTOWN: Eli Quinn 24; Connor Michaud 16; Kellen Klimpel 11; Sully Belcourt 10; Carter Anciaux 4; Joshua Lucier 3.
EAST HELENA, MT

