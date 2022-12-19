Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Rocky women's basketball drops final Cactus Classic game to Rust in OT
PHOENIX — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team narrowly missed out on a 3 for 3 trip to the Arizona desert, losing its final game of the Cactus Classic to Rust College (Mississippi) by a 65-63 margin in overtime Thursday afternoon. The loss snapped the Battlin Bears' (8-4...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech rally falls short, falls to No. 12 Vanguard at Cactus Classic
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team began their two-day stay at the Cactus Classic on Wednesday afternoon, as they took on No. 12 Vanguard University (Calif.) in Chandler, Ariz. Vanguard led by 18 points with 4:22 remaining in the game before the Orediggers put together...
406mtsports.com
No. 20 Eastern Oregon uses third quarter blitz in win over Montana Tech
CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team finished their stay at the Cactus Classic with a rematch against the Eastern Oregon University Mounties in Chandler, Ariz. In their Nov. 18 matchup in Caldwell, Idaho, the Mounties erased a 11-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Orediggers, 76-55.
406mtsports.com
Colorful Eli Quinn is a catalyst for the unbeaten, third-ranked Frenchtown Broncs
FRENCHTOWN — Eli Quinn's sneakers look like a watercolor painting with an Easter motif. In other words, they're hard to miss. A lot of pink and light blue, a little bit of orange, a dab of yellow ... "He rolled those out the first game and I said I'm...
406mtsports.com
Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
406mtsports.com
Two Montana Grizzlies voted All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association
MISSOULA – Post-season All-American lists continue to be churned out, with the latest edition coming from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). The AFCA has been selecting these teams since 1945 and, as the name suggests, they are chosen by the college coaches within each respective subdivision. For the...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz upset bid falls short at No. 22 Gonzaga
MISSOULA — A shaky start set the tone and the upset-minded Montana women's basketball team chased No. 22-ranked Gonzaga all night Wednesday. The Lady Griz spotted the Bulldogs a nine-point lead in the first period and the hot-shooting host team survived some rough patches en route to an 82-67 win at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. It marked Gonzaga's 13th straight home victory dating back to last season.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College women's hoops defeats San Diego Christian
PHOENIX — An unbeaten Cactus Classic is still in the cards for Rocky Mountain College women's basketball after it defeated San Diego Christian 72-59 on Wednesday evening. The Battlin' Bears (8-3 overall) are now over halfway through their three games in three days stretch in the Arizona desert, having previously beaten Benedictine University at Mesa (Arizona) on Tuesday.
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown Broncs start hot, defeat Corvallis Blue Devils
CORVALLIS — On a night when the temperature outside was below zero, the Frenchtown Broncs were red hot. The Broncs started out the first quarter on a 13-0 run behind their stingy fast-paced defense. At the end of the first quarter, the Broncs led 19-4. Frenchtown Broncs junior Madison Kaufman led the way on the night, with 13 points in the first half and 16 total points for the game. The Broncs were too much for the Blue Devils and won handily 60-37.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz shoot for monster upset at No. 22 Gonzaga Wednesday
With heavy emphasis on defense and rebounding, the Montana women's basketball team has built up some momentum heading into its toughest test of the season Wednesday. The Lady Griz will put a two-game win streak on the line against No. 22-ranked Gonzaga (10-2) at 7 p.m. Mountain time in Spokane. The Bulldogs have a 12-game win streak at McCarthey Athletic Center, with seven of those victories coming this season.
406mtsports.com
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies offensive analyst Rob Phenicie leaving for offensive coordinator role
MISSOULA – The first coaching domino of the Montana Grizzlies football offseason has fallen. Offensive analyst Rob Phenicie is on the move after just one season back in Missoula. He’ll be headed to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania after accepting an offensive coordinator position with the Bucknell Bison. Also an FCS team,...
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown freshman Mason Quinn scores 17 in Broncs victory over East Helena
EAST HELENA — Mason Quinn is getting her shot at varsity as a freshman for the Frenchtown Broncs, and thus far, she’s not missing. Quinn scored a team-high 17 points in Frenchtown’s 64-51 victory over East Helena on Thursday, a win that advanced the Broncs to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College women win fifth straight game
CHANDLER, Arizona — Five players scored in double figures and the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team ran away from Benedictine University for an 81-39 win Tuesday night at the Cactus Classic. Mackenzie Dethman led the way for the Battlin’ Bears with 14 points. She was followed by...
406mtsports.com
Montana and Montana State football post commitments during NCAA early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for football opened Dec. 21, 2022 and both Bobcats and Grizzlies made it official on social media.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Dec. 21) (copy)
Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. EAST HELENA: Kaeden Sager 19; Curtis Corzine 6; Tucker Petty 5; Jack Taylor 4; Kobe Mergenthaler 4; S Olson 3; Wyatt Carrell 2. FRENCHTOWN: Eli Quinn 24; Connor Michaud 16; Kellen Klimpel 11; Sully Belcourt 10; Carter Anciaux 4; Joshua Lucier 3.
