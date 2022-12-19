CORVALLIS — On a night when the temperature outside was below zero, the Frenchtown Broncs were red hot. The Broncs started out the first quarter on a 13-0 run behind their stingy fast-paced defense. At the end of the first quarter, the Broncs led 19-4. Frenchtown Broncs junior Madison Kaufman led the way on the night, with 13 points in the first half and 16 total points for the game. The Broncs were too much for the Blue Devils and won handily 60-37.

