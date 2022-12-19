FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CITC) — A Connecticut public school district may close one of its elementary schools after "racial imbalance" was found in its school system. Fairfield Public Schools (FPS), one of the largest districts in Connecticut, is home to nearly 10,000 students across 18 schools. However, one of its 11 elementary schools may need to shut its doors next October due to a state regulation on diversity.

