Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Preventing hypothermia during freezing Southeast Texas temperatures
BEAUMONT — You know the four Ps, plants, pets and pipes are always a concern when freezing temps arrive, but people are also a priority. The cold temps create the possibility for hypothermia and even frostbite if you're not careful. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
San Antonio's River Walk, America's 2nd favorite Christmas tradition according to Mixbook
TEXAS — With the Christmas holiday just days away Mixbook offers a break down of America's favorite Christmas traditions by state. With Ohio's Buckeyes candy in first place, Texas was close behind with San Antonio's River Walk being America's second favorite Christmas Tradition. For many of us, traditions are...
KFDM-TV
Conn. district may close school because too many students belong to racial minorities
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CITC) — A Connecticut public school district may close one of its elementary schools after "racial imbalance" was found in its school system. Fairfield Public Schools (FPS), one of the largest districts in Connecticut, is home to nearly 10,000 students across 18 schools. However, one of its 11 elementary schools may need to shut its doors next October due to a state regulation on diversity.
KFDM-TV
Watch our weather coverage: Here's what you need to know before the upcoming freeze
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Taking care of your plumbing, taking care of yourself, and taking care of others before a freeze that's expected to hit Southeast Texas on Friday.
Comments / 0