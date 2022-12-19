Read full article on original website
Related
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
verywellmind.com
What Is a Dyssomnia?
Sleep disorders, also known as sleep-wake disorders, include over 80 different conditions with varied symptoms. Dyssomnias are one group of sleep disorders. To understand which types of conditions are grouped under dyssomnias, it can be helpful to understand how the various types of sleep disorders are classified. Sleep disorders are...
Flu, RSV, COVID: Shield Yourself From the 'Tripledemic' This Holiday
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Public health experts have been warning of a “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses this fall and winter, so the American Lung Association has some tips for breathing easier this holiday season. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are all spreading throughout...
zobuz.com
What are the Five Thyroid Tests?
Hypothyroidism is the most common endocrine disorder that most people face nowadays. And it’s on the rise: thyroid disease is three times as common as it was 30 years ago. If you are experiencing any symptoms related to the thyroid, then ensure to take a thyroid test. A healthy...
HealthCentral.com
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Progress?
This chronic condition can get worse over time. Here’s what you need to know about the different stages of ankylosing spondylitis. If you or a loved one has recently been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might wonder what the future holds. Will you have symptoms forever? Will they change? Ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the ligaments and joints of the spine, is considered a progressive condition. That means that it can get worse over time. AS may start with mild stiffness and back pain that flares up occasionally but can advance to more severe symptoms that affect mobility and may even cause disability. However, the course of the disease isn’t the same for everyone–and the right treatment can make a big difference. Here’s how things typically go.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
A personal trainer's top 9 tricep exercises for toned arms and reducing flabby undersides
Toned triceps not only reduce underarm flab but also help with crucial everyday movements like reaching for something high and lifting heavy objects.
psychreg.org
Find the Meaning in Standing Up and Do It More Often to Improve Health, Finds Study
Sitting is the default state in many people’s day-to-day lives, with significant health implications – but a smartwatch simply ordering people to stand will not make much difference to their behaviour or health, say researchers from the University of Surrey. The study was published in the journal Health...
MindBodyGreen
How To Whiten Your Teeth At Home + What To Avoid, From Dentists
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Some trends created on social media are relatively harmless. Makeup and hair care are two categories that are often deemed safe, for the most part. However, in recent years, oral care has become a new category filled with DIY remedies, 10-second hacks, and even at-home acid treatments.
Medical News Today
The physical symptoms of grief and loss
Physical symptoms are a natural part of the grieving process. The symptoms can include difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and tiredness. People who are grieving may also have a temporarily higher risk of cardiovascular conditions. The information above comes from a. In addition to physical symptoms, people can experience other...
psychologytoday.com
I'll Be on Antidepressants for the Rest of My Life
I’ve been taking one form of psychotropic medication or another since I was 25 and I will be 62 in a couple of months. Okay, I had to use a calculator, but that’s almost 37 years. That’s a long time. I don’t know how many more years I have left, but I know one thing: I will be on antidepressants until I die.
Healthline
What Does It Mean to Have Moderate COPD?
Moderate COPD may mean that physical activity is more difficult, and you may cough up mucus more regularly. People with moderate COPD can take steps to improve their life expectancy by preventing progression to severe COPD. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a type of lung disease that makes it...
verywellmind.com
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
whereyoulivematters.org
Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility
Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
sippycupmom.com
9 Tips for Healing Through the Trauma of Divorce
Divorce is often overwhelming for divorcees. With all the changes, challenges, and rearrangements people undergo serious stress and pressure when their marriage comes to an end. This is what makes divorce trauma a serious issue that affects many people and their families going through marriage termination. So if you have divorce on the horizon, discover what divorce trauma may bring to you and how to cope with it to move on to a better life.
psychologytoday.com
It’s OK to Make People Feel Bad
In some circumstances, hurting someone’s feelings can actually be a nicer thing to do than staying silent. Prioritizing someone’s short-term comfort can sometimes come at the expense of their long-term well-being. There are positive emotional experiences to be found on the other side of awkward interactions. Would you...
Comments / 0