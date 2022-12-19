Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
Storm watch: Flood and high wind alerts in store for New Hampshire, with widespread outages possible
A developing storm front is expected to bring high winds and flooding to areas of New Hampshire on Friday, and there is a chance of widespread power outages. The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather alerts, beginning Friday morning, including the potential for slick, nasty driving conditions statewide. With 1...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to see storm Friday: Early snow, mix before heavy rain; powerful winds could cause outages
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A very strong storm brings heavy rain, the threat of flooding, some snow, and powerful winds that will cause some power outages. Clouds lower and thicken early this evening with a light mix of rain and wet snow developing. >> Weather alerts. SNOW BEFORE RAIN FILLS...
WMUR.com
Video: Precipitation begins overnight in parts of New Hampshire
The incoming storm will begin overnight in some parts of New Hampshire. While there may be some pockets of snow or a wintry mix initially very late Thursday night or early Friday morning (especially north and west), rain, gusty southerly winds, and mild air is expected for most of the day Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon Friday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds approaches
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are being reported for Friday as an incoming storm is expected to bring snow, a winter mix, heavy rain and strong winds. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
whdh.com
System delivering strong winds, rain and intense cold roaring toward New England
The storm system being credited with whiteout conditions and thousands of flight cancellations across the nation may not bring snow to most of the state, but it will make up for it with heavy rain and wind on Friday. The center of the storm is destined for southern Canada, bringing...
WMUR.com
Video: Rain, wind top concerns as storm approaches New Hampshire
Nice quiet stretch continues for the next couple of days before another late week storm. This time around it won't bring much snow, but heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely. Today looks sunny with seasonable temperatures in the 30s and a much lighter breeze. Clouds will start increasing...
WMUR.com
Friday storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, threat for icy roads to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’ll be quiet day in New Hampshire most of Thursday before a strong storm system moves through the state bringing heavy rain, powerful winds and coastal impacts. But first, lows will dip into the teens and 20s tonight ahead of a dry day Thursday with...
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
thepulseofnh.com
Late Week Storm Forecast For NH
A late week storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Concord late Thursday night or early Friday morning. However, it will be primarily heavy rain on Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Forecasters also warn that late Friday afternoon and evening, it’s likely winds may gust to 50 miles-per-hour, which could cause power outages.
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fire officials urge safety when using a generator during power outage
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — WithFriday’s storm approaching, fire officials want Granite Staters to stay safe if they need to use a generator because of a power outage. Over the weekend, there were tens of thousands out outages in New Hampshire and a lot of people turned to their generators to keep their power going.
WMUR.com
Video: Quiet weather until storm system later this week in New Hampshire
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. More sunshine in the forecast...
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WMUR.com
High wind watch issued for all of New Hampshire; where the strongest winds expected
VIDEO: Hayley LaPoint takes a closer look at the strong wind gusts expected to blow through New Hampshire. A high wind watch is issued through Friday night.
What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm
Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week. Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans. So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles. Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of Vermonters were still without power...
Comments / 0