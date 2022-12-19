ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Precipitation begins overnight in parts of New Hampshire

The incoming storm will begin overnight in some parts of New Hampshire. While there may be some pockets of snow or a wintry mix initially very late Thursday night or early Friday morning (especially north and west), rain, gusty southerly winds, and mild air is expected for most of the day Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon Friday.
WCAX

Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
thepulseofnh.com

Late Week Storm Forecast For NH

A late week storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Concord late Thursday night or early Friday morning. However, it will be primarily heavy rain on Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Forecasters also warn that late Friday afternoon and evening, it’s likely winds may gust to 50 miles-per-hour, which could cause power outages.
WMUR.com

Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
WMUR.com

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton

NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
WCAX

Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89

Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
