Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Four-star defensive back Desmond Ricks returned home to Norfolk to make his college announcement. New Norfolk Admirals coach looking to take team to …. The new Norfolk Admirals coach,...
Organization to host toy giveaway in neighborhood where Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. — The fence by the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes is now known as the ‘Codi Fence’ to many community members in Hampton. It’s a place where people have gathered to conduct searches for Codi Bigsby and keep his name alive. “Every time I come...
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
Selfie, purple shoes, NASA sweatshirt lead to convictions in Hampton Roads robberies
A NASA sweatshirt and purple shoes worn during multiple armed robberies in Hampton Roads helped convict two men on charges related to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Harold Spencer, 32, and Jon Morgan, 32, were members of...
YWCA of South Hampton Roads required to relocate during busiest time of year
The YWCA of South Hampton Roads has a new location after the building that housed their old headquarters in downtown Norfolk was sold.
Norfolk police search for missing man last seen at Military Circle Mall
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police needs the public's help in locating a missing 59-year-old man. 59-year-old Charles Jones was last seen around noon on Friday at Military Circle Mall. Police say Jones is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a...
Pounds of Pork: Smithfield Foods gives large donation to Hampton Roads food bank just in time for Christmas
NORFOLK, Va. — With Christmas right around the corner, a local company with a national reputation gave the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore a savory surprise. Nearly 37,000 pounds of protein are being donated to the food bank's Norfolk warehouse by Smithfield Foods. "With the holidays...
8 people displaced from home after residential fire in Virginia Beach
8 people displaced from home after residential fire in Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department
Man strands dog tied up to pole at VB Animal Care and Adoption Center
Animal Control is trying to identify the person responsible for leaving a dog tied to a pole at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center property.
Smoke detector alerts Virginia Beach family to house fire
Firefighters in Virginia Beach are reminding people about the importance of smoke detectors. They say that's what saved a family of 8 when their home caught fire.
Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials cancel it
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Police canceled the Miracle on High Street parade and toy drive, but that didn’t stop organizers from having it anyway Saturday night. Hundreds of people flocked to the courtyard in Olde Towne Portsmouth at Crawford and High Streets. Portsmouth police officers were stationed nearby directing […]
'It's a very tough road out there': Vigil honors homeless individuals who died
The city of Virginia Beach hosted a memorial candlelight vigil for individuals who died while homeless
Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway
Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV. Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death …. Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks students for free culinary class
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is seeking new students for its January culinary training class, which helps feed local kids in need.
'Bones and a blanket' found near Hampton school are animal remains
The Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted to assist and responded to the scene. It has been confirmed the located remains were non-human and belong to an animal.
Charity helping 500 homeless families in Norfolk, Virginia Beach
There's nothing like being a kid at Christmastime. Unfortunately, the wonder and joy that comes with the holiday season is sometimes too expensive for families.
Chesapeake police investigate jewelry store robbery at Greenbrier Mall
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two men robbed a jewelry store at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Wednesday evening. Police said they got a report of gunshots heard inside the mall just before 5:45 p.m. with people running outside; however, police said no shots were fired. They said the noise was from the suspects smashing a jewelry case.
Thousands of dollars pouring in to help victims' families in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Support for the families impacted by the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is growing. The city partnered with a nonprofit organization to accept donations. Over the last two weeks, the total raised went from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Every donation means the victims and their...
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
