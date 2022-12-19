ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Four-star defensive back Desmond Ricks returned home to Norfolk to make his college announcement. New Norfolk Admirals coach looking to take team to …. The new Norfolk Admirals coach,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WNCT

Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials cancel it

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Police canceled the Miracle on High Street parade and toy drive, but that didn’t stop organizers from having it anyway Saturday night. Hundreds of people flocked to the courtyard in Olde Towne Portsmouth at Crawford and High Streets. Portsmouth police officers were stationed nearby directing […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway

Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV. Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death …. Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy