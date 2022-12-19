ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments

KCTV 5

Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lawrence High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A teen is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly bringing a gun into Lawrence High School Wednesday morning. Lawrence Police say a student from the school texted their parent warning that they saw another student in possession of a gun. The parent called 911, where police, as well as the school resource officers, immediately responded and attempted to locate the suspect.
LAWRENCE, MA

