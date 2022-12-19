Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to a minor
The charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.
KCTV 5
Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
Topeka man sentenced for role in shooting of 2 Lawrence brothers during robbery
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2019 robbery and shooting of two Lawrence teenagers. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Benson Jerome Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months in prison for aggravated robbery. Edwards will be subject to 36 months […]
Former Rockstar Burgers owner admits guilt in $1.7M drug trafficking conspiracy
A former Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant owner pleaded guilty Wednesday for making his restaurant building available to be used in a $1.7 million drug trafficking conspiracy.
Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
Kansas City woman sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for her connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Kansas City man charged in 2021 deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy
A Kansas City man faces multiple charges, including murder, for the September 2021 deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy outside of a home.
KMBC.com
Two men convicted of kidnapping, murder in death of 19-year-old KCMO man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time anyone saw 19-year-old Christian Escutia alive, he was beingforced into an SUV outside his northeast Kansas City home. He was later found dead on the side of the road, having been shot in the head three times. Federal authorities announced on Tuesday...
Police confirm shots fired incident at Ward Parkway Center involved minors
Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed that minors were involved in a shots fired incident Tuesday night at the Ward Parkway Center.
KMBC.com
Former Rockstar Burgers restaurant owner pleads guilty to using restaurant to traffic meth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant owner faces up to 20 years in prison for using the building to traffic drugs. Brian D. Smith pleaded guilty Thursday. Prosecutors said his West Bottoms restaurant, Rockstar Burgers, was used to traffic heroin and meth. There are 17...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser damaged in weather-related crash
A Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury Thursday after a car crashed into his patrol vehicle.
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
Shawnee mother admits to role in death of 2-year-old son in 2020
A Shawnee mother admitted to her role in the death of her two-year-old son who died after a fentanyl overdose in 2020.
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dec. 9 shooting in KCK
A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates homicide after shooting victim dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim, who was shot this afternoon, died. Officers went to the 8000 block of N. Denver Ave. just after 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they...
Missouri man killed in crash on I-70
A man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Geary County.
KMBC.com
Independence police asking for help to find 14-year-old runaway last seen Dec. 12
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to locate a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home earlier this month. Chase McConnell was last seen at a home in the 3300 block of South Arlington Avenue on Dec. 12. He reportedly told a friend...
Police: Lawrence High School student arrested for bringing gun to school
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A teen is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly bringing a gun into Lawrence High School Wednesday morning. Lawrence Police say a student from the school texted their parent warning that they saw another student in possession of a gun. The parent called 911, where police, as well as the school resource officers, immediately responded and attempted to locate the suspect.
