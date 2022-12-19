Read full article on original website
Juan Rodriquez
2d ago
This is the battle cry when they want the world to cater to them.It was not a hate crime when the rabbis burned down the Hispanics tenements in the South Bronx .
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies
On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down
ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian […]
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia
As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WRDW-TV
Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
Stacey Abrams' next move may involve advocating for the disabled
Speculation has been brewing over what is next for Stacey Abrams. After she lost her second bid for Georgia governor in November 2022, the Democrat has been quiet about her plans. In her first interview since her loss, Abrams said she wasn’t sure what was next for her politically.
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
saportareport.com
From Prussia to Peachtree
When the Civil War ended in 1865, life, as you can imagine, did not just magically return to normal. There was no “normal.” Chaos was the order of the day and the State of Georgia had been particularly hard hit. Its politics was scattered, the economy was in shambles and in June of 1865 the United States Government created the Military Department of Georgia in an attempt to bring order to the rapidly declining state.
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. crews get region’s roads ready for big freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina sprayed major roadways with a salt solution Thursday to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop overnight Thursday. Interstate 20, which runs right through the CSRA, is one of the top priorities. Georgia Department of Transportation’s worked throughout Thursday on...
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64
A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
