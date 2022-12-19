ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Juan Rodriquez
2d ago

This is the battle cry when they want the world to cater to them.It was not a hate crime when the rabbis burned down the Hispanics tenements in the South Bronx .

3
 

fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies

On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down

ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI

GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia

As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

From Prussia to Peachtree

When the Civil War ended in 1865, life, as you can imagine, did not just magically return to normal. There was no “normal.” Chaos was the order of the day and the State of Georgia had been particularly hard hit. Its politics was scattered, the economy was in shambles and in June of 1865 the United States Government created the Military Department of Georgia in an attempt to bring order to the rapidly declining state.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. crews get region’s roads ready for big freeze

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina sprayed major roadways with a salt solution Thursday to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop overnight Thursday. Interstate 20, which runs right through the CSRA, is one of the top priorities. Georgia Department of Transportation’s worked throughout Thursday on...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64

A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE

