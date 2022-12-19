ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New artwork at the state capitol aims to bring Nebraskans together. Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience Wednesday. The group of mosaics lining the capitol building work to bring Nebraskans closer to the state’s history. First Lady...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In conjunction with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order to expedite resources for hospital planning and increasing healthcare workforce capacity in the state. The order expands the eligibility of healthcare professionals in the state. Statutes regarding provisional licensure and examination...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy