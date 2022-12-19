Read full article on original website
Nebraska state troopers to get 22% raises under ‘historic,’ new labor contract
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The state troopers union and incoming Gov. Jim Pillen have agreed to a new labor contract granting 22% raises in the first year for the state’s top law enforcement agency. The raises, announced Wednesday, come after the Nebraska State Patrol’s wages for its uniformed troopers...
Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New artwork at the state capitol aims to bring Nebraskans together. Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience Wednesday. The group of mosaics lining the capitol building work to bring Nebraskans closer to the state’s history. First Lady...
Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In conjunction with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order to expedite resources for hospital planning and increasing healthcare workforce capacity in the state. The order expands the eligibility of healthcare professionals in the state. Statutes regarding provisional licensure and examination...
