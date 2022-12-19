Read full article on original website
Related
Census: New York saw steepest population decline in the last year
New York continues to lead the country in population loss and outmigration, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Empire State saw the largest annual numeric and percent decline in its population between July 2021 and July 2022, dropping by 180,341 people. Overall, that's a 0.9% decrease in people living in New York, the bureau reported.
New York weighs what to do with former state prisons
Over the last decade, New York has closed prisons around upstate communities as its population of incarcerated people has dwindled. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is trying to weigh what to do with a dozen former prison sites scattered around New York that remain vacant. A commission studying the issue...
New York’s business community weighs in on climate plan
On Monday, the state’s Climate Action Council approved a scoping plan that will serve as a blueprint for the Empire State to reach its ambitious climate goals. Ken Pokalsky, vice president at The Business Council of New York State, told Capital Tonight that there are a lot of unknowns when its comes to the cost for businesses and as more businesses learn about the changes needed, there will be some “shock and alarm.”
Schuyler Center’s Kate Breslin: It’s time to implement policies we know work against child poverty
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli recently released the first in a series of reports on poverty in New York. The first major takeaway is this: Poverty in the state surpasses the national average, and it’s especially high in 17 counties and in the state’s largest cities. It’s...
New York weighs opening the door to for-profit hospice
New York state Attorney General Tish James has filed lawsuits against several for-profit nursing homes, alleging that the owners neglected patients in order increase their personal profits, resulting in the inhumane treatment of residents. For-profit hospices are now on the cusp of making in-roads in New York state. But a...
Upstate minimum wage to increase as advocates call for bigger raise
A $1 increase in the minimum wage for counties north of Westchester will take effect at the end of the year, reaching $14.20. And Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement on Wednesday indicated the stated target of $15 statewide will eventually be reached. But that change will be up to...
Hochul approves law addressing work quotas at warehouses in New York
Companies will be required to disclose work speed data and other quota-related information to workers under a measure signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Distribution centers will have to reveal the information to both current and former workers, and is meant to bolster protections against disciplinary action because of failing to meet those demands or quotas that do not allow for proper breaks.
State's legal cannabis sales to start Dec. 29 in NYC
The first legal adult-use cannabis sales in the state will start Dec. 29 at Housing Works Cannabis Co., members of the state Cannabis Control Board announced Wednesday. Housing Works, a New York City-based nonprofit, will open Housing Works Cannabis Co. — the state’s first legal adult-use cannabis dispensary — next week at 750 Broadway in Manhattan.
Consumer groups make final push for wrongful death expansion
Advocates for people with disabilities and consumer organizations on Tuesday made a final push to have Gov. Kathy Hochul sign a measure meant to expand New York's wrongful death law. The measure is one of the final and closely watched bills Hochul is yet to sign, and has been opposed...
SUNY union leader urges Hochul to boost funding for public higher education
The top official at the union that represents faculty and staff at New York's public colleges and universities in a letter released Wednesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide more financial support for the campuses amid budget woes. The letter from United University Professions President Fred Kowal pointed to the...
New York Republicans have leadership choice to make
When he first became state Republican chairman, Nick Langworthy vowed to grow the party's enrollment in Democratic-dominated New York. After once again being shut out of statewide wins this November, Langworthy acknowledged expanding the party's membership has been tough. "We're down three million votes in enrollment," he said in an...
New York lawmakers introduce pay raise bill, could be voted on this week
Pay for state lawmakers could reach $142,000 next year under a proposal introduced late Monday night -- making New York the highest paid state Legislature in the country. The measure, introduced in time for the Democratic-led state Senate and Assembly to be voted on by Thursday, would also limit the ability of lawmakers to earn outside income with some exceptions.
