News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County eyes courthouse HVAC updates
SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Commissioners Monday opened one bid for an HVAC removal and replacement job. The project is for the courthouse HVAC system, including the Cheyenne County Jail. Bids were scheduled to be opened in the Monday, Dec. 19, meeting of the Cheyenne County commissioners. Buildings and Grounds...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff City Council approves change to police residency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Scottsbluff Police will be able to recruit from a larger area due to a change in an ordinance. On Monday the Scottsbluff City council had its last meeting of the year and discussed changes multiple ordinances. The council discussed to change the residency requirement from 15 miles...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gering author writes book to bring attention to sugar beet industry
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering author held a meet-and-greet on Tuesday to discuss his book which focuses on a local industry. The book, “Nebraska Sweet Beets: A History of Sugar Valley,” focuses on the sugar beet industry and its history in Platte River Valley. “Each one of...
News Channel Nebraska
Passion, responsibility pushes ag producers to battle storms
SIDNEY -- First there were several inches of snow, and wind, dumped on the Panhandle Region. Then the sub-zero temperatures arrived with the wind, causing ranchers to work overtime for the safety of their livestock. On December 19, weather services predicted a severe drop in temperature and a return of...
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
News Channel Nebraska
Work continues on snowbound train
DALTON -- The blizzard that stopped traffic on much of the Panhandle last week has crews working to reopen the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line near Dalton. Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) crews are busy removing train cars and snow from the line north of Sidney. The train is victim of the high winds and heavy snow that closed roads for several days.
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff's Knutson officially becomes a Husker
SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff High School’s Brock Knutson officially set to become a student athlete at the University of Nebraska. He will be a part of head coach Matt Rhule’s first football recruiting class. Knutson signing his letter of intent today. Knutson started his career with the Mitchell Tigers...
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball residents urged to keep water flowing, prevent frozen pipes
KIMBALL -- The City of Kimball is encouraging residents to keep a small amount of water running during cold temperatures to prevent frozen pipes. Due to the freezing temperatures, the City of Kimball would like to remind residents to leave a small stream of cold water running in your home, especially at night, or when you will be gone for an extended time, or when no water is being used.
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball City Offices, Library and Landfill to close due to cold snap.
While snow is not expected to be a problem during this weeks winter blast, temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously cold. The City of Kimball doesn't want to take any chances with the safety of its staff and will close for the day on Thursday, December 22nd. This means that the landfill and the library, in addition to the city administration building will be closed. The landfill and city offices plan a late start on Friday December 23rd, they hope to open at 10:00 am, when temperatures have returned to a safe level.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201093 16:07 10-45 : MVA INJURY 7th Street and Yellowstone Avenue/ Motor Vehicle Accident leading to injury/ Resolved/ Closed - Resolved. P202201094 19:00 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop on a vehicle near E 3rd and Potash Ave. Driver was issued a citation for No Insurance and Child Restraint Violation. Closed - Charges Recommended.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Ways to keep pipes from freezing during cold weather
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The cities of Gering and Scottsbluff want to remind citizens ways to prevent pipes from freezing ahead of cold weather. With temperatures dropping below freezing it is important to keep in mind that pipes can freeze and potentially burst. It is recommended to have a home...
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Small structure fire breaks out over the weekend in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Over the weekend a small structure fire breaks out at the 700th block of East 17th street in Scottsbluff. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:53pm Saturday night to reports of smoke coming from the house. No reports of injuries as crews were on scene for nearly...
