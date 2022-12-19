While snow is not expected to be a problem during this weeks winter blast, temperatures and wind chills will be dangerously cold. The City of Kimball doesn't want to take any chances with the safety of its staff and will close for the day on Thursday, December 22nd. This means that the landfill and the library, in addition to the city administration building will be closed. The landfill and city offices plan a late start on Friday December 23rd, they hope to open at 10:00 am, when temperatures have returned to a safe level.

KIMBALL, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO