Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
‘Tis the season to recycle
JACKSON, Wyo. — Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Americans pile up an incredible 25 percent more trash than they do during any other time of the year. This excess waste production equals about 30 pounds of extra trash per person during the holiday weeks. The biggest holiday offenders are wrapping paper, gift bags, tissue paper, food waste and boxes.
Teton County Road & Levee lifts no unnecessary travel advisory
Teton County Road and Levee advise the public of No Unnecessary Travel on County-maintained Roads from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until further notice. The post Teton County Road & Levee lifts no unnecessary travel advisory appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
UPDATE: Power restored to 549 households in Victor
VICTOR, Idaho — About 549 households in Teton County Idaho are without power, according to Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative’s website. The company provides service to 8,572 members in Teton County Idaho. On the Community Page of Teton County Idaho, the company commented on a post in which...
buckrail.com
2022 proves to be TCSAR’s busiest year ever
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers had its busiest year on record in 2022, according to a year-end rescue report released by the nonprofit today. As of Dec. 1, TCSAR received 123 calls for service, an all-time high for the team’s year in rescues. They...
buckrail.com
Prepare for the snowy season ahead
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton Rental is your local LS Tractor Dealer. Just like you, Teton Rental is committed to excellence. They understand your passion for the land — and the need for efficient snow removal. Their high-quality equipment comes with a long list of standard features at a...
buckrail.com
Join our growing team as a Guest Services Specialist
Are you a driven customer-service superstar? Do you enjoy a dynamic and collaborative work environment? Rendezvous Mountain Rentals and Property Management (Teton Village, Wilson, The Aspens, Jackson) is adding to our Guest Services team!. GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:. Work with guests and outside travel agents to confirm reservation calls and bookings for...
buckrail.com
No changes to START bus schedule over winter holidays
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s business as usual for all Start Bus services over the winter holidays. The commuter bus services will continue to run normal routes on Dec. 26, and on Jan. 2, 2023. Commuter bus services currently do not operate on Saturdays or Sundays. All other scheduled...
eastidahonews.com
Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul
IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Airport unveils, opens new restaurant
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) unveiled its new restaurant yesterday Dec. 20, as part of the airport’s latest improvements in a set of projects that began in Spring 2021. The new restaurant boasts a full bar with leather seating and is surrounded by booths and tables...
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
buckrail.com
Dog found near Virginian
JACKSON, Wyo. — A male dog without a collar or tags was found this morning on Broadway, near the Virginian. The friendly-looking pup is now at Elevated Living, located at 745 W Broadway, at least until the shelter opens at noon. Please call Elevated Living at (307) 733-0274 if...
buckrail.com
Avoid frozen pipes as temperatures dip well below zero
JACKSON, Wyo. — As temperatures are set to dip into the double digits below zero tonight and tomorrow, the Town of Jackson reminds homeowners to be prepared before the freezing temperatures set in. Tomorrow high temperatures will remain below zero at all elevations. On Thursday and Friday morning, lows...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
buckrail.com
The Kitchen’s winter menu shines
JACKSON, Wyo. — Nestled in a quaint location on North Glenwood, the juxtaposition of the contemporary, yet welcoming, interior of The Kitchen exudes warmth. Stunning, expertly crafted cocktails complement the restaurant’s modern American cuisine with worldly influences, resulting in one of Jackson Hole’s most unique dining experiences – all just one block off Town Square.
buckrail.com
Winter solstice, explained
JACKSON, Wyo. —Happy Winter Solstice! Today marks the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. From the date of the Christmas holiday to general misconceptions, Buckrail dives a bit deeper into the winter solstice with Samuel Singer, executive director of Wyoming Stargazers.
buckrail.com
Ring in the new year at Continuum with special guest DJ Max Ulis
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — New years is fast approaching, and the Continuum is throwing a party that you won’t want to miss. Come ring in the New Year with banging beats at Continuum headlined by Max Ulis from Vancouver, British Columbia. Max has been instrumental in the building of Vancouver’s underground for the better part of a decade. His SLAB parties in Vancouver feature the best in underground house, techno and contemporary Bass Music. You can check out his music here or down below.
Comments / 0