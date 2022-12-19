ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
WCAX

Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday

Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
MONTPELIER, VT
Mountain Times

‘One of the worst storms in history’

110K households lost power Staff report  The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl's wish to see snow

Operation Santa's Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont program is working to spur developers to build more affordable starter homes. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program is administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. It provides $15 million in subsidies and incentives for builders to construct homes that are up to 120% of the area’s median household income.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont

Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital

Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
VERMONT STATE

