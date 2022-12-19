Read full article on original website
Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
Vermont, New York utility companies urge customers to prepare for potential power outages
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Utility trucks are ready to go at providers across Vermont and northern New York as thousands are expected to potentially lose power Friday morning. "We have crews from Canada. We have folks from Maine. We have folks from Massachusetts who are here helping us," said Kristin Carlson, with Green Mountain Power.
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday
When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind. Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence. Updated: 7 hours...
Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding
State officials and power companies warned of power outages and hazardous driving conditions, coming right on the heels of a storm less than a week ago that knocked out power for 119,00 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding.
Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An impending storm is expected to bring rain, snow and intense winds to our region. That’s led to canceled flights and trains, and triggered travel warnings across our region. Now, people are trying to reroute their holiday trips or making new plans to stay home.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
‘One of the worst storms in history’
110K households lost power Staff report The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont ends affiliation with OneCare Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s largest private health insurance provider is ending its affiliation with an organization that has been working to change the way health care is paid for in the state, the company said Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont said it would forego a...
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl's wish to see snow
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont program is working to spur developers to build more affordable starter homes. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program is administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. It provides $15 million in subsidies and incentives for builders to construct homes that are up to 120% of the area’s median household income.
Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s...
Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
