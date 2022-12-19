Read full article on original website
‘You’ Season 4: Everything to Know About New Episodes of Penn Badgley’s Netflix Hit
Deadly romance in Paris? After attempting a life in the suburbs, it didn't take long for Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) to realize that being a father and a husband to Love (Victoria Pedretti) just wasn't enough. Season 3 of You documented Joe and Love's spiral as they attempted to make happily ever after work for […]
Henry Cavill Allegedly Fired From 'Superman' & 'The Witcher’ For 'Toxic' Behavior, Women Found Him 'Impossible' To Work With
DC Studios shocked fans when it was revealed that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the franchise's Superman after claiming he was leaving The Witcher to focus on the superhero role — but RadarOnline.com has learned that a tipster stepped forward with allegations that his "toxic" behavior made him "impossible" for the opposite sex to work with.According to an insider, “something shifted" while filming Seasons 2 and 3 of The Witcher. "[Cavill] became really impossible for women to work with, which is always a big problem, but even worse here because the showrunner is a woman," the source spilled to...
DC movies: Which characters have been axed by new studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran?
On 15 December, new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that they had a new release plan ready to go.The following days were filled with announcements of cancellations, firings, and the reported axing of three projects: Black Adam 2, a new Superman film starring Henry Cavill, andWonder Woman 3.Online backlash from fans prompted Gunn to release a statement calling the response to their creative decisions “uproarious and unpleasant”.However, the DC boss said that their decisions are based upon what they believe is best for the story and “the DC characters who have been around for nearly...
