Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]
Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Three Boise schools temporarily locked down as police investigate fight
BOISE, Idaho — Two Boise School District schools and a private school went into lockdown Monday afternoon as police investigated a fight reported in a park near Borah High School. Fairmont Jr. High School, Morley Nelson Elementary and St. Mark's Catholic School were placed on lockdown during the investigation....
Ada County Emergency Management undergoes ASHER training
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Law enforcement and emergency response crews in Ada County received realistic training on active-shooter, hostile response situations this week. The training involving Ada County Emergency Management took place with Hands-On Training LLC, a company that works to simulate an active shooter situation as real as possible. It took place at Idaho's POST Academy.
Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit regarding March protests, new court filings show
When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez. The case centers around Child Protective Services’ action to remove an infant from his parents’ care...
Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing
If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the United States Are In Idaho
“Growth.” It’s a word that many people in the Boise area have grown to hate over the last few years. When you apply that word to our area, what sort of thoughts pop into your head?. If we had to take a guess we’re sure the words Californians,...
Register Your Dog in Boise Or Risk Going to Jail
One of the crazy things about social media or apps that act as public forums... is how much you'll learn in the blink of an eye. Take the NextDoor app for example; the popular neighborhood app is the ultimate forum for neighborhood gossip and also... this generation's neighborhood watch. Recently,...
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Grinch arrested by Canyon County sheriff
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Grinch was arrested on Monday afternoon by Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue on possible theft charges. According to Canyon County, Donahue took the Grinch into custody without incident after several tips were received indicating the Grinch's whereabouts. Police say the Grinch was caught on security...
Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café
From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
62-year-old Las Vegas man arrested in Eagle for bank fraud spree
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eagle Police arrested a 62-year-old Las Vegas man in connection with a five-state bank fraud spree. On the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, Eagle Police detectives, with the assistance of Garden City Police, developed evidence and interviewed Anubor J. Bagbi before arresting him. Bagbi is...
St. Luke's Children's Hospital monitors bed capacity every few hours through rise in respiratory illness
BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Children's Hospital is facing high demand for care, and the hospital is evaluating bed availability every few hours, according to St. Luke's Children's System Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell. Hospitals across the country are working to meet increased patient needs caused by a trio...
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
signalamerican.com
Police officer saves newborn baby’s life
Consider standing over a newborn baby that is unresponsive and changing colors, with her parents desperately looking to you for help. Try to think about how you would respond in that particular situation. For Weiser Police Officer Austin Stratton, there wasn’t much to ponder. He knew he had to act...
Meridian couple rescued by snowplow driver after snowshoeing trip
LOWMAN, Idaho — Kim and Mark Nero’s latest snowshoeing trip was certainly memorable — although not for the reasons one might think. “Every time we tried to turn, we ended up getting stuck because the snow was stuck on both sides,” Kim said. On Nov. 29,...
Caldwell Police dog sniffs out large amount of drugs in suspects car.
CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Department K-9 name Zahra found 81g of methamphetamine, marijuana and Adderall in an open air search performed after a suspects failed to stop several times for police. Suspect Raymond Chavez, aged 36, is accused of speeding on Ustick and Indiana. Officers attempted to...
We Hate Driving On These Idaho Roads In The Snow
If we asked the Idaho Department of Transportation what roads were the worst in the snow, they'd probably give us a different answer. We wanted an unbiased answer. We want the truth about the worst roads to drive in after or during a snowstorm. A lot could g into your...
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
