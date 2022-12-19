ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022

By Monica Madden
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F36yi_0jo9pCSJ00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year.

Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson attack on its temple a little over a year ago.

Steven Folberg, its senior Rabbi, said it will be years before their temple is fully recovered and usable again.

“I miss it,” he said. “The dust literally and figuratively of that violence is still settling.”

Folberg said his congregation has come together and supported one another in the year following the attack, but it’s still nervewracking hearing about and experiencing threats and harassment toward Jewish people.

He said it has been especially troubling hearing antisemitic rheotric coming from high profile public figures, like rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West.

“As long as people who want to do this to maintain their power can keep people divided against each other, then we’re all too busy to see what’s really kind of going on and what we need to work on,” Folberg said.

According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Texas ranked among the top six states with the highest number of antisemitic incidents in 2021:

  1. New York — 416 incidents
  2. New Jersey — 370 incidents
  3. California — 367 incidents
  4. Florida — 190 incidents
  5. Michigan — 112 incidents
  6. Texas — 112 incidents

Jackie Nirenberg, the regional director for ADL in Austin, said it’s important to remember that many hateful threats, bullying or attacks go unreported, meaning the numbers could be even higher.

“We expect it to continue at the same rate [in 2022], hopefully not higher,” she said. “We’re seeing more incidents being reported at schools, incidents of bullying of Jewish children…that’s a pretty good indicator that we’ll see some rise in adult behavior as well, unfortunately.”

With the official start of Hanukkah, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden both are holding Menorah lighting ceremonies on Monday. Both are expected to address rising antisemitism across the nation.

Abbott condemned hateful rheotric toward the Jewish community Monday, touting ways he and lawmakers are helping Jewish Texans. He talked about a law that prohibits the state from contracting with businesses that boycott Israel, and $10M in grants given for the hardening of religious institutions, after a hostage situation at a Dallas-area synagogue . The state also created an Texas Holocaust Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Committee.

“We collectively need to make sure that we grow and preserve and to perpetuate both a state and a country that is going to support them and their ideas and their ideology,” the governor said. “Antisemitism has no place in Texas and will not be tolerated in the Lone Star State.”

Nirenberg said it’s critical that elected officials and others stand as allies with the Jewish community and speak out when they hear antisemitic rhetoric and report harassments and other crimes.

“It’s happening in a time where information and misinformation, and disinformation all gets spread immediately and through so many platforms, so it’s really difficult to stop it once it starts to spread,” she said. “Call it out.”

Folberg encourages Texans to stop by a synagogue and become familiar with the community, saying it’s easier to find commonalities than differences. The differences, he points out, are also a good thing — and a central message of the celebration of Hanukkah.

“Part of Hanukkah has always been, to me, a statement about not only the right to be different, but the beauty of difference,” he said. “I’m grateful that you’re different because the world is better with difference. And of course, it’s the sort of human fear of difference that generates a lot of hostility.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

In Only Texas and 1 Other State, Mutual Combat is Legal

Many individuals might be surprised to know that mutual combat is legal in Texas. But it’s true. Penal Code 22.06 says that if two people agree to engage in a physical altercation then they may engage in physical contact. In a current episode of the “Advice Not Taken” podcast,...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden Tuesday to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election

The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Juarez fire hangs over Border Highway Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans driving along the Border highway may have seen a large fire taking place in our sister city Thursday afternoon. According to our news partners across the border, the large fire was reportedly started at a dump site in Juarez. The Juarez Fire Department arrived at the scene and […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Uvalde Committee Recommends Penalty For Straw Purchases

The Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans released their report about the Robb Elementary School massacre this week. It included a recommendation to make straw purchases a state felony. Created by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the committee heard testimony from a dozen experts and the public on matters of...
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

KTSM

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy