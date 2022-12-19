ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Jury selection begins next year in death of Stockton Fire Capt. Max Fortuna

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxFhM_0jo9p0wq00

Robert Somerville appeared in court Monday morning wearing a white and blue checkered dress shirt. He sat quietly in front of Judge Charlotte Orcutt.

Somerville's jury trial could begin as early as Jan. 10. First, attorneys on both sides must work to select the jury, which could take roughly a week.

The 68-year-old man is charged in the death of Stockton Fire Department Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna. Somerville's family members attended Monday's hearing, including his son Tre Somerville.

Fortuna, 47, was shot and killed in January. He was responding to a fire near Capital Concessions and Manufacturing. The food truck design and repair business is owned by Somerville.

Somerville family said in a statement earlier in the year that his business had experienced break-ins and he may have believed his store was being burglarized when Fortuna was shot. During his interrogation, Somerville told investigators that before firing approximately three to four shots at the dock doors, he said, "Move away from the building, I have a firearm."

Also on Monday, Orcutt received a document from the alarm company. Copies were given to both the prosecutor and the defendant’s attorney.

It's unclear how the document could factor into the trial.

Becky Fortuna, Fortuna’s wife, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards and others attended Monday’s hearing as they have been for nearly a year.

In August, Somerville was denied bail based on his history of failing to appear in court four times for DUI charges. He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.  According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Herald man arrested for shooting at sheriff’s deputies

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrested a man who shot at deputies during a standoff at a home in Herald on Wednesday. No deputies were injured and the suspect was taken into custody with the help of a K9. NEWS RELEASE: MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING AT DEPUTIES. On Wednesday, December...
HERALD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Sacramento County standoff suspect arrested after allegedly firing shot at deputy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot at a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy during a short standoff on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says, a little after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McKinley Avenue in unincorporated south Sacramento County to investigate a 911 call where someone reported that their son was shooting. More calls soon came in that the suspect, Juan Martinez, had allegedly shot at a neighbor's home. He also allegedly fired some shots into air. Deputies arrived and found that Martinez was inside a home by himself. Martinez then allegedly fired at shot out a rear window at a home at a deputy after he was asked to come out and surrender. A short standoff ensued. The sheriff's office says Martinez was eventually taken into custody by a K9. Martinez is now under arrest and is facing numerous felonies; he's being held on $100,000 bail. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Man Hesitates, Finally Admits Probation Violation

MODESTO, CA – A man, facing a probation violation on his 2018 converted criminal misdemeanor/infraction case, hesitated a few times but eventually took a deal and 52 days in jail—minus 12 days time-served—Monday here in Stanislaus County Superior Court. The deputy public defender for the accused was...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating city’s 54th homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday morning, the city’s 54th homicide of the year. Last year the city had 57 homicides. Homicide Investigation – 3800 Block of Haywood Street. On December 20, 2022 around 11:20 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy

(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
ANTELOPE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Scott Peterson won’t get new trial in death of his pregnant wife, judge rules

A California judge on Tuesday declined to grant Scott Peterson a new trial in the 2002 killing of his wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son, Connor. In a 55-page order obtained by KNTV, San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Masullo denied a petition from Peterson seeking a new trial. Peterson had argued that he was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury because of alleged bias during the jury selection process.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies in Oakland Hills crash, driver arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills killed a 42-year-old Antioch woman and the man driving her was arrested, police said.Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police. Officers located the driver, a 48-year-old Antioch man, and the woman, who was unresponsive, police said. The man was taken to Highland Hospital in stable condition while the woman was pronounced dead, according to police.The name of the woman was not yet available Tuesday from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police arrested the man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Officers allege alcohol played a role in the crash.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570. 
OAKLAND, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail

Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
PINE GROVE, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy