Jury selection begins next year in death of Stockton Fire Capt. Max Fortuna

Robert Somerville appeared in court Monday morning wearing a white and blue checkered dress shirt. He sat quietly in front of Judge Charlotte Orcutt.

Somerville's jury trial could begin as early as Jan. 10. First, attorneys on both sides must work to select the jury, which could take roughly a week.

The 68-year-old man is charged in the death of Stockton Fire Department Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna. Somerville's family members attended Monday's hearing, including his son Tre Somerville.

Fortuna, 47, was shot and killed in January. He was responding to a fire near Capital Concessions and Manufacturing. The food truck design and repair business is owned by Somerville.

Somerville family said in a statement earlier in the year that his business had experienced break-ins and he may have believed his store was being burglarized when Fortuna was shot. During his interrogation, Somerville told investigators that before firing approximately three to four shots at the dock doors, he said, "Move away from the building, I have a firearm."

Also on Monday, Orcutt received a document from the alarm company. Copies were given to both the prosecutor and the defendant’s attorney.

It's unclear how the document could factor into the trial.

Becky Fortuna, Fortuna’s wife, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards and others attended Monday’s hearing as they have been for nearly a year.

In August, Somerville was denied bail based on his history of failing to appear in court four times for DUI charges. He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 5.