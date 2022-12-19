Read full article on original website
TWO COUPLES LEFTS HOMELESS DUE TO THE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE
“We came to a house filled with black smoke. We ran to here, we opened the door, our dogs didn’t come out. My heart sank.”. Kalishakti Khondra and Chris Boa were devastated to find their home up in flames last Tuesday. The couple had briefly left to access phone services when, unfortunately for the two, neither were aware that the earthquake had shifted their chimney. Leaving the slightly heated coals unattended long enough to consume the entire building.
The Today Show Clones Its Visit to Humboldt Where Viewers Learned About Becoming a Ganjier
This morning, the Today Show gave a second round of love to their segment on becoming a ganjier–someone trained in appreciating and understanding cannabis–and aired again a piece that first appeared six months ago, citing it as one of their favorites in 2022. The Ganjier, a Humboldt County...
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 31
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 31. Meet leader Andy Feinstein at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology, local history, and Arcata’s innovative wastewater treatment facility. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
‘He’s What We Call a Sensitive Soul Guy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Grizzly. I am a male, black and brown German Shepherd Dog...
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
Destruction, tears and tenacity in California towns battered by earthquake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Combing their homes with flashlights in the darkness, residents of the rural communities of the Eel River Valley could only sense what damage Tuesday’s earthquake had brought to their lives five days before Christmas.
Kendall is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Kendall. I am a female, black Domestic Shorthair. Age: The shelter...
SoHum Services Giving Away Food in Phillipsville Today
SoHum Services is going to be doing food distribution in Phillipsville today from approximately 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Phillipsville firehouse. If you know anyone who could benefit from some extra groceries, please let them know.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
Nick Sheridan: ‘Charm, a quick wit and a bright smile’
My beautiful boy, Nicholas Sheridan, passed on to everlasting peace on December 12, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wy. Nick was born June 16, 1987 in Eureka, California to Gina and John Sheridan. He attended school in Eureka and Garberville, graduating high school in 2005. Immediately moving to Wyoming, he made many wonderful friends and enjoyed the outdoors and wide-open spaces, shooting and fishing whenever he could. Nick worked his way through school, earning his degree as a journeyman electrician with many certifications. Nick was passionate about his work in the oil fields and felt fortunate to support his family doing what he loved in Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico.
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US
If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
Community Christmas Event Planned for Rio Dell After Tuesday’s Earthquake Leaves Widespread Damage
Eel River Valley residents impacted by the December 20 earthquake are invited to a community Christmas gathering at the Rio Dell Fire Hall on Friday, December 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. The Christmas gathering will include a Toys for Tots distribution for local children, a visit with Santa...
Arcata Business, Marimba One, Patents Tree-saving Alternative
Marimba One, an Arcata based business that manufactures some of the world’s finest percussion keyboards and mallets, announces that on Oct. 25, 2022 they were granted a patent for a new groundbreaking synthetic acoustic material. It was developed by Ron Samuels and the team at Marimba One over a...
Large fire consumes home in Rio Dell near elementary school
RIO DELL, Calif. — A large fire scorched a house in Rio Dell on Wednesday just a day after being rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the house on Ireland Street could be seen with smoke billowing out of every opening of the home.
Quake-damaged communities face daunting recovery following Humboldt County shaker
FORTUNA, Humboldt County -- Some communities damaged in Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Humboldt County coast are looking at a challenging road to recovery.Crews have been working around the clock to repair the Fernbridge, the main route in and out of the town of Ferndale closest to Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. While the bridge was expected to open as soon as Wednesday evening, other communities damaged in the quake will take much longer to fix.Pull up anything on Google maps in the Eureka area and it will say that accessibility may be affected by the Ferndale Earthquake. In communities...
Six Businesses in Eureka Looted Following Earthquake
We received reports of looting occurring in Eureka after on the morning of December 20, following a 6.4 earthquake that shook the north coast in the early morning hours. Dr. Paul Domanchuk reported that the Vision Center in Eureka was broken into around 3 a.m. Cash and other items were stolen. The Eureka Police Department was notified.
‘Arriving Safely is the Gift That is Always in Style’
The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants travelers to get to their destinations safely. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
'Lost Coast' residents take stock of damage following 6.4 Humboldt County earthquake
FERNDALE, Humboldt County -- Humboldt County residents spent the day assessing the damage to their homes and businesses after yet another earthquake in a region where quakes are common. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast near Ferndale came exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck about 12 miles away. "The displays, all of the sunglasses are broken," said Carolyn Knowles as she checked in on a friend's boutique on Ferndale's Main Street. In the picturesque town on the edge of the Lost Coast, the quake wasn't far away, but for such a strong shake the effects were...
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
